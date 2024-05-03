Photos: Inside The 16th Garden of Dreams Talent Show at Radio City Music Hall

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The 16th Garden of Dreams Talent Show took place on Thursday, May 2, 2024 at Radio City Music Hall, where more than 150 tri-state area young people – all facing life-altering obstacles such as severe illness, homelessness, and loss of a family member – had the opportunity to live out their dreams on the Great Stage in front of a crowd of thousands!

Check out photos from the event below!

Celebrities and athletes - including Tracy Morgan, Michael Strahan, Rachel Zegler, Cecily Strong, Skylar Astin and more - came out to show their support for these amazing young performers and introduce each act on stage. The event was hosted by Emmy Award winner and Garden of Dreams Board Member Jill Martin.

Photo Credit: MSG Entertainment

