Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
THE MUSIC MAN
Click Here for More on THE MUSIC MAN

Photos: Inside THE MUSIC MAN's Final Curtain Call with Hugh Jackman, Sutton Foster & Company

The Music Man played its final Broadway performance on January 15, 2023.

Jan. 16, 2023  

Yesterday, January 15, 2023, The Music Man took its final bow at the Winter Garden Theatre following 46 previews and 373 regular performances. During the final curtain call, Jackman thanked the audience, the understudies and swings, everyone working behind the scenes at the Winter Garden Theatre, and more. BroadwayWorld was there for the big night and you can check out photos below!

The revival of Meredith Willson's musical starred two-time Tony Award, Grammy Award, and Emmy Award-winning star Hugh Jackman as Professor Harold Hill and two-time Tony Award winner Sutton Foster as Marian Paroo. Over the course of its run, the production shattered the Winter Garden Theatre's previous weekly box office record a total of 48 times and played to 487K audience members from around the globe.

One of the most universally cherished treasures of the American musical theater, The Music Man was an instant smash hit when it premiered on Broadway on December 19, 1957. It went on to win five Tony Awards, including the prize for Best Musical, and ran for 1,375 performances. The Smithsonian Institution ranks The Music Man as one of the "great glories of American popular culture."

Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas



Related Stories
Watch Hugh Jackmans Closing Night Speech at THE MUSIC MAN Photo
Watch Hugh Jackman's Closing Night Speech at THE MUSIC MAN
Watch Hugh Jackman's speech at the final curtain call for The Music Man on Broadway.
Video: Looking Back at THE MUSIC MANs Broadway Journey Photo
Video: Looking Back at THE MUSIC MAN's Broadway Journey
Watch a video looking back at the record-breaking run of The Music Man below on Broadway, starring two-time Tony Award, Grammy Award, and Emmy Award-winning star Hugh Jackman and two-time Tony Award winner Sutton Foster.
Watch: Sutton Foster Says Goodbye to THE MUSIC MAN Photo
Watch: Sutton Foster Says Goodbye to THE MUSIC MAN
Watch The Music Man star Sutton Foster's emotional goodbye to the show, featuring backstage moments!
Photo: Jackman and Foster Receive Ornaments from Artist Radko Photo
Photo: Jackman and Foster Receive Ornaments from Artist Radko
Like jolly ole Santa, the one-and-only artist Mr. Christopher Radko who's been called 'The Ornament King' and 'The Czar of Christmas Present' dropped backstage at the Winter Garden Theatre bearing gifts for Hugh Jackman, Sutton Foster and the cast and crew of The Music Man. Check out the photo here!

From This Author - Bruce Glikas


Photos: Inside THE MUSIC MAN's Final Curtain Call with Hugh Jackman, Sutton Foster & CompanyPhotos: Inside THE MUSIC MAN's Final Curtain Call with Hugh Jackman, Sutton Foster & Company
January 16, 2023

Yesterday, January 15, 2023, The Music Man took its final bow at the Winter Garden Theatre following 46 previews and 373 regular performances. Check out photos from inside the big night!
Photos: Katie Holmes, Eddie Kaye Thomas & the Cast of THE WANDERERS Meet the Press!Photos: Katie Holmes, Eddie Kaye Thomas & the Cast of THE WANDERERS Meet the Press!
January 12, 2023

See photos of Katie Holmes, Eddie Kaye Thomas and more from the cast of The Wanderers meeting the press ahead of the show's New York premiere!
Photos: CHICAGO's Jinkx Monsoon Meets the Press!Photos: CHICAGO's Jinkx Monsoon Meets the Press!
January 11, 2023

See photos of Jinkx Monsoon meeting the press, ahead of her Broadway debut as 'Matron 'Mama' Morton' in Chicago!
Photos: Inside WOMEN TALKING with Jessie Buckley, Sarah Polley & MorePhotos: Inside WOMEN TALKING with Jessie Buckley, Sarah Polley & More
January 11, 2023

Just last night, MGM's Orion Pictures and Audible presented a one night only performance, Women Talking: An Evening of Wild Female Imagination, at Audible's off-Broadway Minetta Lane Theatre. Check out photos from inside the event!
Photos: The Cast of BEETLEJUICE Take Their Closing Night Curtain CallPhotos: The Cast of BEETLEJUICE Take Their Closing Night Curtain Call
January 9, 2023

BEETLEJUICE officially closed on Broadway on Sunday, January 8, 2023. BroadwayWorld was there to bid the show goodbye, and you can check out photos of the cast taking their final Broadway curtain call here!
share