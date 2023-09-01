Photos: Inside Rehearsal For SUNSET BOULEVARD in London Starring Nicole Scherzinger

Sunset Boulevard runs for a strictly limited 16 weeks at the Savoy Theatre from Thursday 21 September 2023.

By: Sep. 01, 2023

All new rehearsal photos have been released for Andrew Lloyd Webber’s Sunset Boulevard directed by Jamie Lloyd, with book and lyrics by Don Black and Christopher Hampton, based on the Billy Wilder film. 

Nicole Scherzinger (Norma Desmond) is joined by Tom Francis (Joe Gillis), Grace Hodgett Young (Betty Schaefer) and David Thaxton (Max Von Mayerling). Rachel Tucker will be guest starring as Norma Desmond on Thursday 12 October matinee, and all Monday performances from 16 October 2023 – 6 January 2024.

Completing the cast are Carl Au (Myron / Jones), Georgia Bradshaw (Lisa), Hannah Yun Chamberlain (Patsy), Tyler Davis (Sheldrake), Kamilla Fernandes (Dorothy), Ahmed Hamad (Artie), Laura Harrison (Catherine), Charlotte Jaconelli (Joanna / Guard), Olivia-Faith Kamau (Nancy), Luke Latchman (John), Emma Lloyd (Mary / Heather), Mireia Mambo (Jean / Dance Captain), Gregor Milne (Sammy), Kody Mortimer (Finance Man / Frank), Jon Tsouras (Finance Man / Stan / Cecil B. De Mille) and Charlie Waddell (Morino / Hog-Eye), with Lara Denning (Standby Norma), Jordan Cork and Shayna McPherson (Camera Operators / Ensemble), and Catherine Cornwall, Michael Lin (Assistant Dance Captain), Jon Reynolds, Kirsty Anne Shaw, Harrison Wilde and Lillie-Pearl Wildman as swings.

The creative team are Soutra Gilmour (Set and Costume Designer); Fabian Aloise (Choreographer); Alan Williams (Music Supervisor and Musical Director); Jack Knowles (Lighting Designer); Adam Fisher (Sound Designer); Nathan Amzi and Joe Ransom (Video Design and Cinematography); Stuart Burt CDG (Casting Director); Hazel Holder (Voice and Dialect); Kate Waters (Fight Director); Ingrid Mackinnon (Intimacy Coordinator); RACHEL WOODHOUSE (Costume Supervisor); Lily Mollgaard (Props Supervisor); Rupert Hands (Associate Director); Paris Green (Resident Associate Choreographer); Huw Evans (Associate Musical Director); Kelsh B-D (Associate Sound Designer); Martyn Sands (Production Manager).

Opening 30 years after the original West End production, Sunset Boulevard runs for a strictly limited 16 weeks at the Savoy Theatre from Thursday 21 September 2023 – Saturday 6 January 2024, with press night on Thursday 12 October at 7.30pm.

Photo Credit: Marc Brenner

Sunset Boulevard
Ahmed Hamad, Grace Hodgett Young, Greg Ormilne, Tom Francis

Sunset Boulevard
Company

Sunset Boulevard
Company

Sunset Boulevard
Ahmed Hamad and company

Sunset Boulevard
David Thaxton and Tom Francis

Sunset Boulevard
David Thaxton

Sunset Boulevard
Fabiana Loise

Sunset Boulevard
Grace Hodgett Young and Tom Francis

Sunset Boulevard
Grace Hodgett Young and Tom Francis

Sunset Boulevard
Jamie Lloyd

Sunset Boulevard
Mireia Mambo

Sunset Boulevard
Nicole Scherzinger and Tom Francis

Sunset Boulevard
Nicole Scherzinger

Sunset Boulevard
Nicole Scherzinger

Sunset Boulevard
Nicole Scherzinger

Sunset Boulevard
Tom Francis




