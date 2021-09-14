Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Back to the Future the Musical
Photos: Inside Press Night for BACK TO THE FUTURE - The Musical

Guests included the creators of the Back to the Future film trilogy, Robert Zemeckis & Bob Gale, original 'Doctor Emmett Brown,' Christopher Lloyd, and more!

Sep. 14, 2021  

Last night, guests and celebrities celebrated the opening night of BACK TO THE FUTURE The Musical at the Adelphi Theatre, with a pre-show drinks reception at the Corinthia hotel. Guests in attendance included the creators of the Back to the Future film trilogy, Robert Zemeckis & Bob Gale, with original 'Doctor Emmett Brown,' Christopher Lloyd, Andy Serkis, Lorraine Ashbourne,Tracey Ullman & Caroline Quentin.

BACK TO THE FUTURE The Musical is directed by Tony Award-winning director John Rando (Urinetown, On The Town) and stars Roger Bart (Desperate Housewives, Stepford Wives, The Producers) as 'Doctor Emmett Brown', Olly Dobson as 'Marty McFly', Hugh Coles as 'George McFly', Rosanna Hyland as 'Lorraine Baines' and Cedric Neal as 'Goldie Wilson'. Mark Oxtoby played the role of 'Doctor Emmett Brown' on press night due to the indisposition of Roger Bart.

Based on the Universal Pictures/Amblin Entertainment film, BACK TO THE FUTURE The Musical has a book by Bob Gale, featuring 16 new songs with music and lyrics by Emmy and Grammy Award-winning Alan Silvestri and six-time Grammy Award-winning Glen Ballard, with additional songs from the film including The Power of Love and Johnny B. Goode.

Adam Garcia

Aisha Jawando

Alan Silvestri and Sandra Silvestri

Alan Silvestri

Alan Silvestri

Alexa Davies

Amy Hart

Anita Dobson and Brian May

Arlene Phillips

Bob Gale

Bob Gale

Brian May

Sir Cameron Mackintosh

Caroline Quentin

Carrie Hope Fletcher and Oliver Ormson

Carrie Hope Fletcher

Charlotte Jackson

Chris Kowalski

Christopher Lloyd

John Rando

Fra Fee

Glen Ballard and Steph Whittier

Glen Ballard

Michele Brown and Gyles Brandreth

Hayley Palmer

Iwan Rheon

Jenny Ryan

John Galea

Larissa Eddie

Lorraine Ashbourne and Andy Serkis

Alan Silvestri and Glen Ballard

Andy Serkis and Christopher Lloyd

Bob Gale and Colin Ingram

Bob Gale and Robert Zemeckis

Bob Gale, Alan Silvestri, Robert Zemeckis and Glen Ballard

Christopher Lloyd, Bob Gale, Alan Silvestri, Robert Zemeckis, Glen Ballard and Colin Ingram

Christopher Lloyd and Robert Zemeckis

LONDON, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 13: (L to R) Colin Ingram, Robert Zemeckis and Bob Gale speak at the curtain call during the opening night performance of "Back To The Future: The Musical" at The Adelphi Theatre on September 13, 2021 in London, England. Pic Credit: Dave Benett

Bob Gale, John Rando and Christopher Lloyd

Hayley Palmer and Larissa Eddie

LONDON, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 13: (L to R) Lisa Loiacono, Christopher Lloyd and Colin Ingram attend a drinks reception at Corinthia London ahead of the opening night performance of "Back To The Future: The Musical" on September 13, 2021 in London, England. Pic Credit: Dave Benett

Mark Oxtoby and Christopher Lloyd

Mark Oxtoby and Christopher Lloyd

Olly Dobson and Christopher Lloyd

Courtney-Mae Briggs, Cedric Neal, Olly Dobson, Mark Oxtoby and Rosanna Hyland

Robert Zemeckis, Andy Serkis and Lorraine Ashbourne

Mika Simmons

Mika Simmons

Colin Ingram

Robert Zemeckis and Leslie Zemeckis

Robert Zemeckis

Sabrina Stocker

Sandra Phylis Conolly and Nick Ferrari

Steph Whittier

Tamzin Outhwaite

Glen Ballard, Alan Silvestri, Colin Ingram, John Rando, Bob Gale, Robert Zemeckis and Christopher Lloyd pose with cast members including Olly Dobson, Cedric Neal, Mark Oxtoby and Rosanna Hyland

John Rando, Alan Silvestri, Robert Zemeckis, Bob Gale, Glen Ballard and Colin Ingram

Hugh Coles, Courtney-Mae Briggs, Cedric Neal, Olly Dobson, Mark Oxtoby, Rosanna Hyland, Aidan Cutler and Matthew Barrow

Matthew Barrow, Hugh Coles, Courtney-Mae Briggs, Rosanna Hyland, Olly Dobson, Mark Oxtoby, Cedric Neal, Aidan Cutler and Christopher Lloyd

Tracey Ullman


