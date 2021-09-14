Photos: Inside Press Night for BACK TO THE FUTURE - The Musical

Last night, guests and celebrities celebrated the opening night of BACK TO THE FUTURE The Musical at the Adelphi Theatre, with a pre-show drinks reception at the Corinthia hotel. Guests in attendance included the creators of the Back to the Future film trilogy, Robert Zemeckis & Bob Gale, with original 'Doctor Emmett Brown,' Christopher Lloyd, Andy Serkis, Lorraine Ashbourne,Tracey Ullman & Caroline Quentin.

Check out photos below!

BACK TO THE FUTURE The Musical is directed by Tony Award-winning director John Rando (Urinetown, On The Town) and stars Roger Bart (Desperate Housewives, Stepford Wives, The Producers) as 'Doctor Emmett Brown', Olly Dobson as 'Marty McFly', Hugh Coles as 'George McFly', Rosanna Hyland as 'Lorraine Baines' and Cedric Neal as 'Goldie Wilson'. Mark Oxtoby played the role of 'Doctor Emmett Brown' on press night due to the indisposition of Roger Bart.

Based on the Universal Pictures/Amblin Entertainment film, BACK TO THE FUTURE The Musical has a book by Bob Gale, featuring 16 new songs with music and lyrics by Emmy and Grammy Award-winning Alan Silvestri and six-time Grammy Award-winning Glen Ballard, with additional songs from the film including The Power of Love and Johnny B. Goode.