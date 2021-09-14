Photos: Inside Press Night for BACK TO THE FUTURE - The Musical
Guests included the creators of the Back to the Future film trilogy, Robert Zemeckis & Bob Gale, original 'Doctor Emmett Brown,’ Christopher Lloyd, and more!
Last night, guests and celebrities celebrated the opening night of BACK TO THE FUTURE The Musical at the Adelphi Theatre, with a pre-show drinks reception at the Corinthia hotel. Guests in attendance included the creators of the Back to the Future film trilogy, Robert Zemeckis & Bob Gale, with original 'Doctor Emmett Brown,' Christopher Lloyd, Andy Serkis, Lorraine Ashbourne,Tracey Ullman & Caroline Quentin.
Check out photos below!
BACK TO THE FUTURE The Musical is directed by Tony Award-winning director John Rando (Urinetown, On The Town) and stars Roger Bart (Desperate Housewives, Stepford Wives, The Producers) as 'Doctor Emmett Brown', Olly Dobson as 'Marty McFly', Hugh Coles as 'George McFly', Rosanna Hyland as 'Lorraine Baines' and Cedric Neal as 'Goldie Wilson'. Mark Oxtoby played the role of 'Doctor Emmett Brown' on press night due to the indisposition of Roger Bart.
Based on the Universal Pictures/Amblin Entertainment film, BACK TO THE FUTURE The Musical has a book by Bob Gale, featuring 16 new songs with music and lyrics by Emmy and Grammy Award-winning Alan Silvestri and six-time Grammy Award-winning Glen Ballard, with additional songs from the film including The Power of Love and Johnny B. Goode.
Alan Silvestri and Sandra Silvestri
Alexa Davies
Amy Hart
Carrie Hope Fletcher and Oliver Ormson
Chris Kowalski
Glen Ballard and Steph Whittier
Michele Brown and Gyles Brandreth
Jenny Ryan
John Galea
Lorraine Ashbourne and Andy Serkis
Alan Silvestri and Glen Ballard
Andy Serkis and Christopher Lloyd
Bob Gale and Colin Ingram
Bob Gale, Alan Silvestri, Robert Zemeckis and Glen Ballard
Christopher Lloyd, Bob Gale, Alan Silvestri, Robert Zemeckis, Glen Ballard and Colin Ingram
Christopher Lloyd and Robert Zemeckis
LONDON, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 13: (L to R) Colin Ingram, Robert Zemeckis and Bob Gale speak at the curtain call during the opening night performance of "Back To The Future: The Musical" at The Adelphi Theatre on September 13, 2021 in London, England. Pic Credit: Dave Benett
Bob Gale, John Rando and Christopher Lloyd
Hayley Palmer and Larissa Eddie
LONDON, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 13: (L to R) Lisa Loiacono, Christopher Lloyd and Colin Ingram attend a drinks reception at Corinthia London ahead of the opening night performance of "Back To The Future: The Musical" on September 13, 2021 in London, England. Pic Credit: Dave Benett
Mark Oxtoby and Christopher Lloyd
Olly Dobson and Christopher Lloyd
Courtney-Mae Briggs, Cedric Neal, Olly Dobson, Mark Oxtoby and Rosanna Hyland
Robert Zemeckis, Andy Serkis and Lorraine Ashbourne
Mika Simmons
Robert Zemeckis and Leslie Zemeckis
Sabrina Stocker
Sandra Phylis Conolly and Nick Ferrari
Steph Whittier
Glen Ballard, Alan Silvestri, Colin Ingram, John Rando, Bob Gale, Robert Zemeckis and Christopher Lloyd pose with cast members including Olly Dobson, Cedric Neal, Mark Oxtoby and Rosanna Hyland
John Rando, Alan Silvestri, Robert Zemeckis, Bob Gale, Glen Ballard and Colin Ingram
Hugh Coles, Courtney-Mae Briggs, Cedric Neal, Olly Dobson, Mark Oxtoby, Rosanna Hyland, Aidan Cutler and Matthew Barrow
Matthew Barrow, Hugh Coles, Courtney-Mae Briggs, Rosanna Hyland, Olly Dobson, Mark Oxtoby, Cedric Neal, Aidan Cutler and Christopher Lloyd