Photos: Inside Opening Night of New York Theatre Workshop's HOW TO DEFEND YOURSELF

Just last night, New York Theatre Workshop celebrated opening night of How to Defend Yourself by Liliana Padilla (TWITCH), co-directed by Tony Award-winning NYTW Usual Suspect Rachel Chavkin (Hadestown), Susan Smith Blackburn finalist Liliana Padilla and Princess Grace Award winner Steph Paul (The Last Match).

With sharp humor and brutal honesty, Liliana Padilla's How to Defend Yourself explores what we want, how to ask for it, and the violator and violated inside us all.

The cast of How to Defend Yourself includes Amaya Braganza (The King and I), Sebastian Delascasas ("Promise"), Jayson Lee (Hooded: or being black for dummies), Ariana Mahallati (The Sky's Forest), Teagan Meredith ("The Calling"), Gabriela Ortega ("Safe Haven"), Sarah Marie Rodriguez ("Manifest") and Talia Ryder (Do Revenge).

How to Defend Yourself features scenic design by You-Shin Chen (Walden), costume design by Izumi Inaba (Kill Move Paradise), lighting design by Stacey Derosier (Fat Ham), and sound design by Tony Award winner Mikhail Fiksel (Dana H.). Steph Paul serves as Movement Director. Casting is by Erica Hart, Nicholas Petrovich and Cindy Tolan. Rocío Mendez (On Sugarland) will serve as Fight Director, with Dawn-Elin Fraser (Slave Play) as Voice Director and Ann James (Pass Over) as Intimacy Coordinator. Production Supervision is by Tinc Productions. Katie Young (A Case for the Existence of God) serves as Stage Manager.

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski