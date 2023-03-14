Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: Inside Opening Night of New York Theatre Workshop's HOW TO DEFEND YOURSELF

How to Defend Yourself will run through Sunday April 2, 2023.

Mar. 14, 2023  

Just last night, New York Theatre Workshop celebrated opening night of How to Defend Yourself by Liliana Padilla (TWITCH), co-directed by Tony Award-winning NYTW Usual Suspect Rachel Chavkin (Hadestown), Susan Smith Blackburn finalist Liliana Padilla and Princess Grace Award winner Steph Paul (The Last Match).

With sharp humor and brutal honesty, Liliana Padilla's How to Defend Yourself explores what we want, how to ask for it, and the violator and violated inside us all.

The cast of How to Defend Yourself includes Amaya Braganza (The King and I), Sebastian Delascasas ("Promise"), Jayson Lee (Hooded: or being black for dummies), Ariana Mahallati (The Sky's Forest), Teagan Meredith ("The Calling"), Gabriela Ortega ("Safe Haven"), Sarah Marie Rodriguez ("Manifest") and Talia Ryder (Do Revenge).

How to Defend Yourself features scenic design by You-Shin Chen (Walden), costume design by Izumi Inaba (Kill Move Paradise), lighting design by Stacey Derosier (Fat Ham), and sound design by Tony Award winner Mikhail Fiksel (Dana H.). Steph Paul serves as Movement Director. Casting is by Erica Hart, Nicholas Petrovich and Cindy Tolan. Rocío Mendez (On Sugarland) will serve as Fight Director, with Dawn-Elin Fraser (Slave Play) as Voice Director and Ann James (Pass Over) as Intimacy Coordinator. Production Supervision is by Tinc Productions. Katie Young (A Case for the Existence of God) serves as Stage Manager.

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski




Related Stories
Review Roundup: HOW TO DEFEND YOURSELF at New York Theatre Workshop Photo
Review Roundup: HOW TO DEFEND YOURSELF at New York Theatre Workshop
New York Theatre Workshop presents How to Defend Yourself by Liliana Padilla (TWITCH), co-directed by Tony Award-winning NYTW Usual Suspect Rachel Chavkin (Hadestown), Susan Smith Blackburn finalist Liliana Padilla and Princess Grace Award winner Steph Paul (The Last Match). Read reviews for the production.
Previews Begin Tonight for HOW TO DEFEND YOURSELF at New York Theatre Workshop Photo
Previews Begin Tonight for HOW TO DEFEND YOURSELF at New York Theatre Workshop
How to Defend Yourself begins performances tonight, Wednesday February 22, 2023, with an opening night set for Monday March 13, for a limited run through Sunday April 2, 2023 at New York Theatre Workshop.

From This Author - Jennifer Broski

 

Born and raised in Maine, she’s now on her second—and longer—stint as a Manhattanite. She’s worn many hats (writer, bookseller, merch girl, and more), but this ... (read more about this author)


Photos: On the Red Carpet at Opening Night of DARK DISABLED STORIESPhotos: On the Red Carpet at Opening Night of DARK DISABLED STORIES
March 10, 2023

Ryan J. Haddad's Dark Disabled Stories, the new co-production between The Bushwick Starr and The Public, officially opened at The Public's Shiva Theater on Thursday, March 9. Check out photos from the red carpet here!
Photos: Go Inside the 2023 Roundabout Gala with Sutton Foster & MorePhotos: Go Inside the 2023 Roundabout Gala with Sutton Foster & More
March 7, 2023

Just last night, Roundabout Theatre Company celebrated its 2023 Gala, which featured a very special performance from two-time Tony Award winner Sutton Foster. Check out photos from inside the big night!
Photos: Stars Gather to Honor Amy Sherman-Palladino, Daniel Palladino, Scott Ellis, and Black Theatre United at Roundabout GalaPhotos: Stars Gather to Honor Amy Sherman-Palladino, Daniel Palladino, Scott Ellis, and Black Theatre United at Roundabout Gala
March 7, 2023

Just last night, Roundabout Theatre Company celebrated its 2023 Gala honoring Amy Sherman-Palladino, Daniel Palladino, Scott Ellis, and Black Theatre United. Check out photos from the red carpet!
Up on the Marquee: THE THANKSGIVING PLAYUp on the Marquee: THE THANKSGIVING PLAY
March 3, 2023

See photos of the marquee for Second Stage Theater's The Thanksgiving Play!
Up on the Marquee: GREY HOUSEUp on the Marquee: GREY HOUSE
March 3, 2023

See photos of the marquee for Grey House, coming to Broadway this spring!
share