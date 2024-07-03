Photos: Inside Manhattan Film Festival Premiere of Young People's Chorus of New York City Documentary

On Friday, June 21st, the Young People's Chorus of New York City (YPC) premiered its' This Time Round documentary at the Manhattan Film Festival.

On Friday, June 21st, the Young People’s Chorus of New York City (YPC) premiered its’ This Time Round documentary at the Manhattan Film Festival. Check out photos from the event.

Through song and the children’s own voices, the film documents the choristers’ moving and ultimately uplifting journey from fear and isolation during the early pandemic lockdown to unity and hope through the power of music.

The premier was attended by several key cast members and choristers such as Neil Gupta, Alvaro Cunto, Aneesa Folds, and Seema Dhar, and composers Derek Bermel, Jim Papoulis, and Yuko Honda. Other notables include Francisco J. Núñez, Elizabeth Núñez, Emma Sway, Lindsay Bogaty, and Megan Williams.

Photo Credit: Stephanie Berger

Megan Williams And Francisco Nunez

Francisco Nunez, Cater Paterson, Isabel Medinam Marlee Severe, Kaia Gupta, Ahana Gupta, Leela Gupta Caitlin Henning, Leandra Soriano

Key Cast And Ypc Staff

Jim Papoulis, Francisco Nunez

Francisco Nunez, Yuka Honda, Neil Gupta, Seema Dhar, Ahana Gupta, Leela Gupta And Kaia Gupta

Francisco Nunez, Yuka Honda

Francisco Nunez, Jim Papoulis

Francisco Nunez, Derek Bermel

Francisco Nunez

Francisco Nunez, Aneesa Folds

Alvaro Cunto, Sofia Abreu Isabella, Francisco Nunez

Francisco Nunez

Aneesa Folds, Yuka Honda, Francisco Nunez, Caitlin Henning, Elizabeth Nunez Lindsay Bogaty Sonny Willis Emma Sway And Jim Papoulis




