Photos: Inside Day 2 of Rehearsals for Rockers on Broadway with Alexa Ray Joel, Morgan James, and More

The concert is scheduled for Monday, October 3, 2022, at Le Poisson Rouge.

Oct. 01, 2022  

ROCKERS ON BROADWAY: SHE ROCKS will be presented by The PATH Fund, Inc on Monday, October 3, 2022, at Le Poisson Rouge.

Check out photos from day 2 of rehearsal below!

The event will include Amanda Green - Tony Award Nominee* (Mr. Saturday Night, Hands On A Hardbody), Morgan James - (Motown The Musical; Godspell), Alexa Ray Joel - Singer / Songwriter/ Performer; Lauren Molina - (Rock Of Ages, Sweeny Todd), Jim Newman - (Hands On A Hardbody, Curtains), Max Sangerman - (A Beautiful Noise, Smokey Joe's Cafe), Justin Sargent - (Bonnie & Clyde, Spider- Man: Turn Off The Dark, Rock Of Ages) and Bligh Voth - (The Band's Visit, May We All). With: Samantha Parrish, Sam Behr, The Braganza Sisters, Isabelle Gottfried, Gracie McGraw, and rising PATH stars: Avery Rehl, Matteo Russo, Gus Schonfeld, and Joshua Torchin.

For more information visit: www.rockersonbroadway.com

Photo Credit: Genevieve Rafter Keddy


