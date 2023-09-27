Photos: In Rehearsals for Alicia Keys' HELL'S KITCHEN at the Public Theater

The Public’s world premiere musical HELL’S KITCHEN, featuring music & lyrics by 15-time Grammy winner Alicia Keys and a book by Pulitzer finalist Kristoffer Diaz, is now in rehearsals! The new musical, with music supervision by Emmy and Grammy winner Adam Blackstone and choreography by Tony nominee Camille A. Brown, is directed by Tony nominee Michael Greif.

The show begins performances in The Public’s Newman Theater on October 24 and officially opens on November 19. The show has been extended through December 23.

The complete cast of HELL’S KITCHEN includes Shoshana Bean (Jersey), Chad Carstarphen (Ray/Ensemble), Reid Clarke (Ensemble), Chloe Olivernaz Davis (Ensemble), Nico DeJesus (Ensemble), Brandon Victor Dixon (Davis), Timothy L. Edwards (Ensemble), Desmond Sean Ellington (Understudy), Badia Farha (Understudy), Vanessa Ferguson (Tiny/Ensemble), David A. Guzman (Ensemble), Crystal Monee Hall (Crystal/Ensemble), Gianna Harris (Understudy), Jakeim Hart (Q/Ensemble), Chris Lee (Knuck), Jackie Leon (Jessica/Ensemble), Kecia Lewis (Miss Liza Jane), Raechelle Manalo (Ensemble), Jade Milan (Understudy), Maleah Joi Moon (Ali), Onyxx Noel (Understudy), Susan Oliveras (Understudy), Sarah Parker (Ensemble), William Roberson (Understudy), Niki Saludez (Ensemble), Mariand Torres (Maria/Ensemble), Donna Vivino (Understudy), Lamont Walker II (Riq/Ensemble), and Oscar Whitney Jr. (Understudy).

HELL’S KITCHEN features scenic design by Robert Brill, costume design by Dede Ayite, lighting design by Natasha Katz, sound design by Gareth Owen, projection design by Peter Nigrini, hair and wig design by Mia Neal, and prop management by Claire M. Kavanah. The music team of HELL’S KITCHEN includes orchestrations by Adam Blackstone and Tom Kitt, arrangements by Alicia Keys and Adam Blackstone, music consulting by Tom Kitt, music coordination by Kristy Norter, and music direction by Dominic Fallacaro. Danny Maly serves as production stage manager and Tiffany N. Robinson and Luisa Sánchez Colón as stage managers.