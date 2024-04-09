Photos: Go inside The Entertainment Community Fund's 2024 Gala

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Last night at the Entertainment Community Fund, (formerly The Actors Fund) gala, they announced the $160 million ESSENTIAL Campaign: a bold and comprehensive effort that will combine all of the organization’s fundraising, allowing the Fund to serve more people in more places. The campaign will support expanding and sustaining Fund services; growing the Emergency Relief Reserve Fund to allow the Fund to respond immediately to the next crisis that will impact the entertainment community; and support mission-critical capital projects.

Within these tentpoles, specific goals include tripling the number of people the Fund serves; executing an innovative digital engagement strategy that includes the roll-out of a new client portal funded by Bloomberg Philanthropies’ Digital Accelerator Program; reaching more people in additional communities with services such as scholarships, mental health services, insurance and career counseling; complete construction of The Hollywood Arts Collective, a complex in the heart of Hollywood that combines 151 units of affordable housing with an arts building and a new home for the Fund’s Western Region offices; upgrading the Actors Fund Home, an assisted living, skilled nursing and rehabilitation residence for seniors in New Jersey; modernize The Schermerhorn and The Dorothy Ross Friedman affordable housing residences in New York; and creating an Affordable Housing Catalyst Fund to stimulate investment in new projects.

Fundraising for the ESSENTIAL Campaign began in 2022, with contributions already made by individuals, foundations, corporations, unions and guilds. An additional $1.1 million was raised at the gala last night.

Led by Honorary Co-Chairs Annette Bening and Brian Stokes Mitchell, the ESSENTIAL Campaign Committee also includes Co-Chairs Hugh Jackman, Chris Keyser, Kenny Leon, Matthew Loeb, Shonda Rhimes and Robert Wankel. Committee members include Greg Berlanti, Janice Reals Ellig, Robert Greenblatt, David Henry Hwang, Sharon Karmazin, Brooke Kennedy, James L. Nederlander, Ruth Nerken, Laura Penn, David Rambo, Lauren Reid, Kate Shindle, Henry Tisch and Lisa Ann Walter.



This morning, Campaign Co-Chair Hugh Jackman shared this special message in celebration of the public launch that can be viewed below!

“The Entertainment Community Fund has been a longstanding cornerstone in our industry, lending support and meeting the unique needs of thousands of people. Still, more of our colleagues need help, and it will take all of us to support the transformative ESSENTIAL Campaign and ensure that the Fund reaches as many individuals who need these services as possible,” shared Committee Co-Chair Shonda Rhimes.

Bening and Mitchell added, “As Board Chairs for the Entertainment Community Fund and as Honorary Co-Chairs for the ESSENTIAL Campaign, we are tremendously grateful to everyone who has already supported this fundraising initiative and to those who will help us meet our goal. With significant campaign contributions already distributed to provide much-needed services to our community, the Fund is already impacting the lives of more people in more places.”

For more information and to learn how you can support the ESSENTIAL Campaign, please visit entertainmentcommunity.org/Essential.

In addition to announcing the exciting campaign, the evening celebrated Sonia Friedman CBE, Olivier and Tony Award-winning producer; Seth MacFarlane, Founder, Fuzzy Door and Award-winning writer, actor, director, producer and singer; and Warner Bros. Television Group, Emmy-winning producer of scripted, unscripted and animated programming, as they received the Entertainment Community Fund Medal of Honor.

Special guests, presenters and performers included Kelsey Anderson, Eric Bauza, Michael Evans Behling, Annette Bening, Melissa Benoist, Kola Bokinni, Holly Ann Butler, John Cardoza, Corey Cott, Hannah Cruz, Stephen Daldry, Cristo Fernández, Maria Friedman, Drew Gehling, Liz Gillies, Mark-Paul Gosselaar, Hawley Gould, Joey Graziadei, Bonita Hamilton, Shanola Hampton, Brian d’Arcy James, Leslie Rodriguez Kreitzer, McKenzie Kurtz, Camryn Manheim, Julia Mattison, Allyson Tucker Mitchell,Brian Stokes Mitchell, Katherine Oliver, Greta Onieogou, Cassadee Pope, Dennis Stowe, L. Steven Taylor, Ryan Vasquez, Joy Woods, Chip Zien and more.

The Entertainment Community Fund Medal of Honor was inaugurated on May 9, 1910 when it was first presented to President William Howard Taft. The award was revived in 1958, and since 1992, when Shubert Organization President Bernard B. Jacobs was recognized, the award has been presented at an annual fundraising gala. Since then, dozens of leaders have been recognized with this high honor given to individuals and organizations that enrich the entertainment community.

Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas