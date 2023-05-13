Photos: Go Inside the ChaShaMa Gala Kick-Off To Celebrate Broadway Industry Innovator, BroadwayHD

The Kick-off party occurred on May 9, 2023, at Anita's Way!

On Tuesday, May 9, 2023, ChaShaMa held a kick-off party celebrating BroadwayHD, the premiere theater streaming service, at Anita's Way in Times Square. BroadwayHD will be honored at the ChaSahaMa Gala on June 8th for its commitment to Broadway and live performing arts.

Founded in 2015, BroadwayHD is the only streaming service offering premium full-length stage plays and musicals to theater fans across the globe. BroadwayHD offers subscribers unlimited, on-demand access to a library of more than 300 titles from Broadway, The West End, and beyond.

Founded in 1995 by Anita Durst, ChaShaMa has transformed dozens of locations throughout New York City and launched the careers of over 12,000 artists by using temporarily vacant storefronts and windows for free public installation spaces, artists' workspace, and presentation space. ChaShaMa has partnered with developers and property owners to transform their empty buildings into centers of creativity to increase local foot traffic and support area businesses. These spaces are also used for artists, small businesses, and free community-centric art classes.

Attendees at the kick-off cocktail party were treated to live performances by Fritz Donnelly, Megan Sipe, Maine Anders, Christy O'Connor, Jei Osorio Sarah Toumani, and Andressa Furletti, who walked around and performed to individuals around the event. In addition, Chris Reilly (aka Flambeaux Fire) and his company presented a special fire dance piece. Flambeaux is currently working on his play "The Calling." In addition, an art installation by Frankie Lane was also present.

BroadwayHD has introduced the excitement of 'live theater' to a younger audience and made theater accessible to those who may not have the opportunity to visit a Broadway theater in New York. As well as hit shows, the service also promotes lesser-known productions. It also attracts new fans and nurtures their interest in attending a live performance. "ChaShama values organizations and individuals with a long-standing commitment to the arts. We are thrilled to recognize BroadwayHD as a Broadway industry innovator. Innovation is a change to an existing product or field, and BroadwayHD is leading the digital transformation of live theatre arts," said Anita Durst.

The mission of BroadwayHD is to extend the reach of Broadway globally to people with a passion for live theater and to attract new fans. BroadwayHD democratizes a once-elite art form and makes the shows accessible on the Internet to a worldwide fanbase yearning for this type of entertainment, eliminating the economic, geographic, and physical barriers to attending live theater productions.

In a ground-breaking first, in June 2016, BroadwayHD, alongside the Roundabout Theatre Company, broke the Guinness World Record for the first Broadway show to be live-streamed. The historical performance of She Loves Me was viewed live in real-time by audiences in over 84 countries worldwide. While the demographic of the Broadway ticket buyer is 40-plus, most BroadwayHD subscribers are 18 to 34 years old. By creating access to these shows, the platform is encouraging the consumption of live theatre productions by a younger global audience and promoting a healthy future for live West End and Broadway theater by creating a new generation of theater lovers.

Through an educational distribution arm, BroadwayHD has also ensured that the service is available via schools and colleges at a significant discount. Using the streaming service, students can study a full range of stage shows and receive regularly updated backstage documentaries highlighting the intricacies of production behind the scenes.

BroadwayHD founders Bonnie Comley and Stewart F. Lane will accept the ChaShaMa honor from ChaShaMa founder Anita Durst at the June 8th Gala in New York City. For tickets and more information, see www.ChaShaMa.org

For more information on BroadwayHD, visit www.BroadwayHD.com

Photos from Annie Watt Photography & S. Eichner (for Rob Rich/SocietyAllure.com)

Mike Teele, Bernadette Norman, Bonnie Comley & Michael Sag
Andressa Furletti & Sir Ivan Wilzig
Fire dancers
Event Attendees
Epperson, Michelle Bishop, Nadine Sirena, Parron Allen, Anika Ignozzi, Andrea Reyes, Lesley Ware & Kareem Hayes
Irene Gandy, Lorine Pendleton & Ellie Heyman
Megan Sipe, Maine Anders, Christy O'Connor, Jei Osorio, Sarah Toumani & Fritz Donnelly
Jinny Son, Robin Cofer & Katlean deMonchy
Joe Lanteri & Michael Demby-Cain
Barbara Pasternack, Sue Brady, Jamie Cheek & Andrew Coopman
Kasey Lettrich & Katy Borkov
Lisa McNulty, Michael Sag & Stephanie Dalton
Jon Harari, Anita Durst & Maja Persson
Mike Teele, Bernadette Norman, Bonnie Comley & Michael Sag
Randi Schatz & David Hochberg
Bernadette Norman, Max Raymond & Mike Teele
Nadine Sirena, Eta Gershen, Anita Durst, Eta Gershen & Steven Cohen
Kenneth Masis & Carols Aguilar
Ruth D. Hunt & Cristina Fontanelli
David F. Slone & Meagan Coyle
Colleen Jennings-Roggensack, Barry Grove, Lisa McNulty & Matthew Krawiec
Robin Cofer, Sara Herbert & Liz Lewis
Dianne Hebbert & Giaura Fenris
Katie Hartman & David Carl
Maine Anders, Keith Hurd, Cristyne Nicholas & Daniel Hassett
David Pochapin, David Carl & Katie Hartman
Julie Boardman, Cody Lassen & Marc Levine
Linda Amiel Burns & Bob Ost
Flambeaux Fire and Company
Keith Hurd, Leila El hayani, Laura Recek & Katy Borkov
Matt Britten, Valerie Britten & Mattie Lipp
Max Raymond, Bernadette Norman, Helen O'Rourke, Trish Chambers & Valerie Groh
Parron Allen & Remy Knopf
Randi Schatz & David Hochberg
Remy Knopf
Stewart F. Lane, Diana Prince, Bonnie Comley, Danielle Allen & McLean Mills


