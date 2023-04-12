Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: Go Inside Paulo Szot's Sardi's Caricature Celebration

Szot is currently starring as 'Lance in & Juliet on Broadway. 

Apr. 12, 2023  

Paulo Szot has joined the wall of drawings at Sardi's!

See photos from the celebration below!

Szot is currently starring as 'Lance in & Juliet on Broadway.

The highly anticipated new musical & Juliet features songs by the legendary and Grammy-winning songwriter/producer Max Martin, a book by the Emmy-winning writer from "Schitt's Creek," David West Read, direction by Luke Sheppard and choreography by Emmy-Award winner Jennifer Weber.

Paulo Szot was born in São Paulo and raised in Ribeirão Pires, Brazil. He began his musical training at the age of five, first studying piano and later adding violin and dance. Szot studied at the Jagiellonian University in Poland, the country from which his parents had emigrated following World War II. He began singing professionally in 1989 with the Polish National Song and Dance Company Slask, and in 1997 he made his operatic debut as Figaro in Il Barbiere di Siviglia in a production of the Theatro Municipal de São Paulo, directed by Enzo Dara and conducted by Luiz Fernando Malheiro. He has gone on to appear with most major opera companies throughout the world in Europe, the United States, Australia and Brazil.




Related Stories
Exclusive Photos: Katy Perry Visits the Cast of & JULIET! Photo
Exclusive Photos: Katy Perry Visits the Cast of & JULIET!
See exclusive photos of Katy Perry visiting the cast of & Juliet on Broadway!
Photos: Will Ferrell, Eugene Levy & Sarah Levy Visit & JULIET! Photo
Photos: Will Ferrell, Eugene Levy & Sarah Levy Visit & JULIET!
Check out photos of Will Ferrell, Eugene Levy and Sarah Levy visiting the cast of & Juliet on Broadway!
Interview: Melanie La Barrie Talks & JULIET Broadway Debut Photo
Interview: Melanie La Barrie Talks & JULIET Broadway Debut
Read BroadwayWorld's latest Debut of the Month interview, featuring West End and television star Melanie La Barrie, who is currently making her Broadway debut as Nurse in & Juliet!
& JULIET Cast Members to Join BROADWAY SESSIONS This Week Photo
& JULIET Cast Members to Join BROADWAY SESSIONS This Week
Ben Cameron’s long running, award winning, musical theatre variety series, Broadway Sessions, will return this Thursday night, February 16th,  featuring the cast of & Juliet!  

From This Author - Bruce Glikas


Photos: Go Inside Paulo Szot's Sardi's Caricature CelebrationPhotos: Go Inside Paulo Szot's Sardi's Caricature Celebration
April 12, 2023

See photos from Paulo Szot's Sardi's caricature celebration!
Photos: Nicole Scherzinger, Jordan Fisher, and More Backstage at JoJo's First Performance in MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICALPhotos: Nicole Scherzinger, Jordan Fisher, and More Backstage at JoJo's First Performance in MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL
April 12, 2023

Last night, April 11, Moulin Rouge! The Musical welcomed platinum-selling singer, songwriter, and actress Joanna 'JoJo' Levesque. Following the performance, JoJo was greeted backstage by stars including Nicole Scherzinger, Jordan Fisher, Orfeh, and more. Check out the photos below!
Photos: JoJo Takes Her First Bows as Satine in MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICALPhotos: JoJo Takes Her First Bows as Satine in MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL
April 12, 2023

Last night, April 11, Moulin Rouge! The Musical welcomed platinum-selling singer, songwriter, and actress Joanna 'JoJo' Levesque making her Broadway debut in the role of 'Satine' at Broadway's Al Hirschfeld Theatre. BroadwayWorld was there and you can check out photos of her first bows here!
Photos: Go Inside WHITE GIRL IN DANGER Opening NightPhotos: Go Inside WHITE GIRL IN DANGER Opening Night
April 11, 2023

Check out photos from opening night of White Girl in Danger!
Photos: Olivia Holt & Company Take First Bows in CHICAGO on BroadwayPhotos: Olivia Holt & Company Take First Bows in CHICAGO on Broadway
April 11, 2023

The Broadway musical Chicago welcomed actress and singer Olivia Holt making her Broadway debut in the role of 'Roxie Hart' beginning last night, Monday, April 10 at the Ambassador Theatre. BroadwayWorld was there for her first show and you can check out photos of her taking her bows!
share