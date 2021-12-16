Photos: Go Inside Opening Night of WILD: A MUSICAL BECOMING

American Repertory Theater (A.R.T.) at Harvard University's concert production of WILD: A Musical Becoming began performances at the Loeb Drama Center in Harvard Square in Cambridge, Massachusetts on Sunday, December 5, 2021, and opened officially on Thursday, December 9. The production will run through January 2, 2022.

WILD: A Musical Becoming is a new musical fable about a single mother struggling to hold on to her family farm and connect with her teenage daughter, whose determination to save the planet endows her and her friends with powers they never knew they had. Inspired by the show's theme of caring for the planet, this concert production embraces regenerative practice and invites audiences to use their imagination to set the scene.

WILD: A Musical Becoming features a book by Tony and Obie Award winner V (she/her - formerly Eve Ensler; In the Body of the World, O.P.C, The Vagina Monologues), music by Grammy and Golden Globe-nominated songwriter Justin Tranter (they/them - songs with/for Selena Gomez, Justin Bieber, Ariana Grande, and Imagine Dragons) and songwriter Caroline Pennell (she/her - Demi Lovato and Selena Gomez) with contributions by Eren Cannata (Jake Wesley Rogers, upcoming "Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies"), and lyrics by Tranter, Pennell, and V (formerly Eve Ensler). Contributions are by Idina Menzel (Rent, Wicked, Frozen).

WILD: A Musical Becoming choreography is by Chanel DaSilva (she/her - Moby-Dick, The Black Clown). Direction is by Tony Award-winning A.R.T. Terrie and Bradley Bloom Artistic Director Diane Paulus (she/her - Jagged Little Pill, Waitress, Pippin at A.R.T. and on Broadway).

Menzel will appear through December 23, 2021; casting for the role of Bea for performances from December 27, 2021 through January 2, 2022 will be announced at a later date. Casting for WILD: A Musical Becoming is by Stewart/Whitley.

For more information visit: AmericanRepertoryTheater.org/WILD.