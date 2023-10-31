Photos: Go Inside Opening Night of MARRY ME at NYTW

New York Theatre Workshop just celebrated opening night of Merry Me by 2050 Artistic Fellow & NYTW Usual Suspect Hansol Jung (Wolf Play), directed by NYTW Usual Suspect and Tony Award nominee Leigh Silverman (Hurricane Diane). Merry Me will run through November 19, 2023.

The cast of Merry Me includes Marinda Anderson (You Will Get Sick), Cindy Cheung (Catch as Catch Can), Esco Jouléy(Wolf Play), David Ryan Smith (Candida), Ryan Spahn (Good Enemy), Nicole Villamil (Wolf Play) and Shaunette RenéeWilson (“The Resident”).

Merry Me features scenic design by Rachel Hauck (What the Constitution Means to Me), costume design by Alejo Vietti (A Touch of the Poet), lighting design by Barbara Samuels (Wolf Play) and sound design by Caroline Eng (Belfast Girls) & Kate Marvin (Wolf Play). Claire Yenson is the Casting Director. Shelley Miles (Let the Right One In) serves as Stage Manager.

Merry Me is an intoxicating queer cocktail of restoration comedy and the Greeks, served with a heavy garnish of ridiculous. On an island not far away from the vulnerable coasts of the enemy state, a mysterious blackout has left the Navy restless and itching for action. Lieutenant Shane Horne has occupied her time satisfying the libidinous needs of all the women on the base—including the jealous general’s wife. But her own merries will not... come. Meanwhile a famed Angel re-descends to amend her previous prophesy, sending the Navy’s psychiatrist on an epic quest to save humanity. Will the general discover the affair? Will the earth be saved? Will they ever be merry enough?

Photo Credit: Jonah Hale