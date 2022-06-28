Photos: Go Inside Broadway By The Year's ALMOST ON BROADWAY

The Town Hall presented Broadway By The Year: Almost on Broadway, created, written, hosted and directed by Scott Siegel for The Town Hall. This latest Broadway by the Year concert highlighted songs that leapt to fame from shows that never actually made it to Broadway.

For the first time in its 21-year history, Broadway by the Year ventured outside the confines of Broadway to honor the brilliant songs born Off-Broadway in shows that played everywhere but Broadway. Just a small sampling of the famous Off-Broadway shows that were celebrated with songs from their shows are Forever Plaid, Forbidden Broadway, Hello Muddah, Hello Faddah, Beehive, The World Goes Round, The Last Five Years, Jacques Brel is Alive and Well and Living in Paris, and, of course, The Fantasticks. Then there are the big shows that famously never made it to Broadway, like The Baker's Wife, Children of Eden, and The Hunchback of Notre Dame which were represented as well.

The cast of Broadway By The Year: Almost on Broadway included: Christine Andreas (On Your Toes, Oklahoma!), Jason Graae (Forever Plaid, Hello Muddah, Hello Faddah), Ed Staudenmayer (Forbidden Broadway), Kelli Rabke (Joseph...; Children of Eden), Crystal Joy (Motown: The Musical), Brian Charles Rooney (The Threepenny Opera), Pedro Coppeti (The Hunchback of Notre Dame), and Danny Gardner (Flying Over Sunset; Dames At Sea).