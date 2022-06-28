Photos: Go Inside Broadway By The Year's ALMOST ON BROADWAY
For the first time in its 21-year history, Broadway by the Year ventured outside the confines of Broadway to honor the brilliant songs born Off-Broadway
The Town Hall presented Broadway By The Year: Almost on Broadway, created, written, hosted and directed by Scott Siegel for The Town Hall. This latest Broadway by the Year concert highlighted songs that leapt to fame from shows that never actually made it to Broadway.
For the first time in its 21-year history, Broadway by the Year ventured outside the confines of Broadway to honor the brilliant songs born Off-Broadway in shows that played everywhere but Broadway. Just a small sampling of the famous Off-Broadway shows that were celebrated with songs from their shows are Forever Plaid, Forbidden Broadway, Hello Muddah, Hello Faddah, Beehive, The World Goes Round, The Last Five Years, Jacques Brel is Alive and Well and Living in Paris, and, of course, The Fantasticks. Then there are the big shows that famously never made it to Broadway, like The Baker's Wife, Children of Eden, and The Hunchback of Notre Dame which were represented as well.
The cast of Broadway By The Year: Almost on Broadway included: Christine Andreas (On Your Toes, Oklahoma!), Jason Graae (Forever Plaid, Hello Muddah, Hello Faddah), Ed Staudenmayer (Forbidden Broadway), Kelli Rabke (Joseph...; Children of Eden), Crystal Joy (Motown: The Musical), Brian Charles Rooney (The Threepenny Opera), Pedro Coppeti (The Hunchback of Notre Dame), and Danny Gardner (Flying Over Sunset; Dames At Sea).
Scott Siegel (Creator, Writer and Host)
Christine Andreas
Gina Kreiezmar
Crystal Joy
Crystal Joy and The Broadway By The Year Dancers that includes-Emily Applebaum, Anna Backer, Ashley Bice, Mary Donnelly, Erin Joy Grgas and LaTarika Pierce
Gina Kreiezmar
Michael West
Michael West and Gina Kreiezmar
Brian Charles Rooney
Danny Gardner
Kelli Rabke
Pedro Coppeti
Kristen Alderson
Taylor Crousore
Carly Sakalove
Christine Andreas
Adam Grupper
Cheryl Stern
Bradley Dean
Adam Grupper and Cheryl Stern
Kelli Rabke
Leo Daignault
Jason Graae
Leo Daignault, Jason Graae and Larry Raben
Crystal Joy
Brian Charles Rooney and The Broadway By The Year Dancers- Emily Applebaum, Anna Backer, Ashley Bice, Mary Donnelly, Erin Joy Grgas and LaTarika Pierce
Pedro Coppeti, Crystal Joy, Kelli Rabke, Scott Siegel, Jason Graae, Michael West, Taylor Crousore, Larry Raben, Leo Daigneault, Christine Andress, Brian Charles Rooney, Danny Gardner, Cheryl Stern and Adam Grupper
Scott Siegel and Danny Gardner with The Broadway By The Year Dancers- Emily Applebaum, Anna Backer, Ashley Bice, Mary Donnelly, Erin Joy Grgas and LaTarika Pierce
Gina Kreiezmar, Michael West and Scott Siegel
Michael West, Carly Sakalove, Kristen Alderson and Taylor Crousore
Brian Charles Rooney
Danny Gardner and The Broadway By The Year Dancers- Emily Applebaum, Anna Backer, Ashley Bice, Mary Donnelly, Erin Joy Grgas and LaTarika Pierce
Christine Andreas and Ross Patterson (Music Director)
Christine Andreas and Ross Patterson
Brian Charles Rooney, Danny Gardner, Pedro Coppeti and Cheryl Stern
