Photos: Go Inside Broadway By The Year's ALMOST ON BROADWAY

For the first time in its 21-year history, Broadway by the Year ventured outside the confines of Broadway to honor the brilliant songs born Off-Broadway

Jun. 28, 2022  

The Town Hall presented Broadway By The Year: Almost on Broadway, created, written, hosted and directed by Scott Siegel for The Town Hall. This latest Broadway by the Year concert highlighted songs that leapt to fame from shows that never actually made it to Broadway.

Check out photos below!

For the first time in its 21-year history, Broadway by the Year ventured outside the confines of Broadway to honor the brilliant songs born Off-Broadway in shows that played everywhere but Broadway. Just a small sampling of the famous Off-Broadway shows that were celebrated with songs from their shows are Forever Plaid, Forbidden Broadway, Hello Muddah, Hello Faddah, Beehive, The World Goes Round, The Last Five Years, Jacques Brel is Alive and Well and Living in Paris, and, of course, The Fantasticks. Then there are the big shows that famously never made it to Broadway, like The Baker's Wife, Children of Eden, and The Hunchback of Notre Dame which were represented as well.

The cast of Broadway By The Year: Almost on Broadway included: Christine Andreas (On Your Toes, Oklahoma!), Jason Graae (Forever Plaid, Hello Muddah, Hello Faddah), Ed Staudenmayer (Forbidden Broadway), Kelli Rabke (Joseph...; Children of Eden), Crystal Joy (Motown: The Musical), Brian Charles Rooney (The Threepenny Opera), Pedro Coppeti (The Hunchback of Notre Dame), and Danny Gardner (Flying Over Sunset; Dames At Sea).

Photos: Go Inside Broadway By The Year's ALMOST ON BROADWAY
Scott Siegel (Creator, Writer and Host)

Photos: Go Inside Broadway By The Year's ALMOST ON BROADWAY
Christine Andreas

Photos: Go Inside Broadway By The Year's ALMOST ON BROADWAY
Christine Andreas

Photos: Go Inside Broadway By The Year's ALMOST ON BROADWAY
Jason Graae

Photos: Go Inside Broadway By The Year's ALMOST ON BROADWAY
Gina Kreiezmar

Photos: Go Inside Broadway By The Year's ALMOST ON BROADWAY
Jason Graae

Photos: Go Inside Broadway By The Year's ALMOST ON BROADWAY
Crystal Joy

Photos: Go Inside Broadway By The Year's ALMOST ON BROADWAY
Crystal Joy

Photos: Go Inside Broadway By The Year's ALMOST ON BROADWAY
Crystal Joy and The Broadway By The Year Dancers that includes-Emily Applebaum, Anna Backer, Ashley Bice, Mary Donnelly, Erin Joy Grgas and LaTarika Pierce

Photos: Go Inside Broadway By The Year's ALMOST ON BROADWAY
Crystal Joy and The Broadway By The Year Dancers that includes-Emily Applebaum, Anna Backer, Ashley Bice, Mary Donnelly, Erin Joy Grgas and LaTarika Pierce

Photos: Go Inside Broadway By The Year's ALMOST ON BROADWAY
Gina Kreiezmar

Photos: Go Inside Broadway By The Year's ALMOST ON BROADWAY
Gina Kreiezmar

Photos: Go Inside Broadway By The Year's ALMOST ON BROADWAY
Michael West

Photos: Go Inside Broadway By The Year's ALMOST ON BROADWAY
Michael West

Photos: Go Inside Broadway By The Year's ALMOST ON BROADWAY
Michael West

Photos: Go Inside Broadway By The Year's ALMOST ON BROADWAY
Gina Kreiezmar

Photos: Go Inside Broadway By The Year's ALMOST ON BROADWAY
Michael West and Gina Kreiezmar

Photos: Go Inside Broadway By The Year's ALMOST ON BROADWAY
Brian Charles Rooney

Photos: Go Inside Broadway By The Year's ALMOST ON BROADWAY
Brian Charles Rooney

Photos: Go Inside Broadway By The Year's ALMOST ON BROADWAY
Danny Gardner

Photos: Go Inside Broadway By The Year's ALMOST ON BROADWAY
Danny Gardner

Photos: Go Inside Broadway By The Year's ALMOST ON BROADWAY
Danny Gardner

Photos: Go Inside Broadway By The Year's ALMOST ON BROADWAY
Kelli Rabke

Photos: Go Inside Broadway By The Year's ALMOST ON BROADWAY
Kelli Rabke

Photos: Go Inside Broadway By The Year's ALMOST ON BROADWAY
Kelli Rabke

Photos: Go Inside Broadway By The Year's ALMOST ON BROADWAY
Pedro Coppeti

Photos: Go Inside Broadway By The Year's ALMOST ON BROADWAY
Pedro Coppeti

Photos: Go Inside Broadway By The Year's ALMOST ON BROADWAY
Pedro Coppeti

Photos: Go Inside Broadway By The Year's ALMOST ON BROADWAY

Kristen Alderson

Photos: Go Inside Broadway By The Year's ALMOST ON BROADWAY

Kristen Alderson

Photos: Go Inside Broadway By The Year's ALMOST ON BROADWAY
Taylor Crousore

Photos: Go Inside Broadway By The Year's ALMOST ON BROADWAY
Taylor Crousore

Photos: Go Inside Broadway By The Year's ALMOST ON BROADWAY
Michael West

Photos: Go Inside Broadway By The Year's ALMOST ON BROADWAY
Carly Sakalove

Photos: Go Inside Broadway By The Year's ALMOST ON BROADWAY
Carly Sakalove

Photos: Go Inside Broadway By The Year's ALMOST ON BROADWAY
Michael West

Photos: Go Inside Broadway By The Year's ALMOST ON BROADWAY
Pedro Coppeti

Photos: Go Inside Broadway By The Year's ALMOST ON BROADWAY
Pedro Coppeti

Photos: Go Inside Broadway By The Year's ALMOST ON BROADWAY
Christine Andreas

Photos: Go Inside Broadway By The Year's ALMOST ON BROADWAY
Christine Andreas

Photos: Go Inside Broadway By The Year's ALMOST ON BROADWAY
Adam Grupper

Photos: Go Inside Broadway By The Year's ALMOST ON BROADWAY
Adam Grupper

Photos: Go Inside Broadway By The Year's ALMOST ON BROADWAY
Cheryl Stern

Photos: Go Inside Broadway By The Year's ALMOST ON BROADWAY
Bradley Dean

Photos: Go Inside Broadway By The Year's ALMOST ON BROADWAY
Bradley Dean

Photos: Go Inside Broadway By The Year's ALMOST ON BROADWAY
Bradley Dean

Photos: Go Inside Broadway By The Year's ALMOST ON BROADWAY
Adam Grupper and Cheryl Stern

Photos: Go Inside Broadway By The Year's ALMOST ON BROADWAY
Adam Gripper and Cheryl Stern

Photos: Go Inside Broadway By The Year's ALMOST ON BROADWAY
Adam Grupper, Cheryl Stern and Bradly Dean

Photos: Go Inside Broadway By The Year's ALMOST ON BROADWAY
Kelli Rabke

Photos: Go Inside Broadway By The Year's ALMOST ON BROADWAY
Kelli Rabke

Photos: Go Inside Broadway By The Year's ALMOST ON BROADWAY
Leo Daignault

Photos: Go Inside Broadway By The Year's ALMOST ON BROADWAY
Jason Graae

Photos: Go Inside Broadway By The Year's ALMOST ON BROADWAY
Leo Daignault, Jason Graae and Larry Raben

Photos: Go Inside Broadway By The Year's ALMOST ON BROADWAY
Leo Daignault, Jason Graae and Larry Raben

Photos: Go Inside Broadway By The Year's ALMOST ON BROADWAY
Leo Daignault, Jason Graae and Larry Raben

Photos: Go Inside Broadway By The Year's ALMOST ON BROADWAY
Leo Daignault, Jason Graae and Larry Raben

Photos: Go Inside Broadway By The Year's ALMOST ON BROADWAY
Leo Daignault, Jason Graae and Larry Raben

Photos: Go Inside Broadway By The Year's ALMOST ON BROADWAY
Crystal Joy

Photos: Go Inside Broadway By The Year's ALMOST ON BROADWAY
Crystal Joy

Photos: Go Inside Broadway By The Year's ALMOST ON BROADWAY
Brian Charles Rooney and The Broadway By The Year Dancers- Emily Applebaum, Anna Backer, Ashley Bice, Mary Donnelly, Erin Joy Grgas and LaTarika Pierce

Photos: Go Inside Broadway By The Year's ALMOST ON BROADWAY
The Broadway By The Year Dancers- Emily Applebaum, Anna Backer, Ashley Bice, Mary Donnelly, Erin Joy Grgas and LaTarika Pierce

Photos: Go Inside Broadway By The Year's ALMOST ON BROADWAY
Pedro Coppeti, Crystal Joy, Kelli Rabke, Scott Siegel, Jason Graae, Michael West, Taylor Crousore, Larry Raben, Leo Daigneault, Christine Andress, Brian Charles Rooney, Danny Gardner, Cheryl Stern and Adam Grupper

Photos: Go Inside Broadway By The Year's ALMOST ON BROADWAY
Carly Sakalove, Pedro Coppeti, Crystal Joy, Kelli Rabke, Scott Siegel, Jason Graae, Michael West, Taylor Crousore, Larry Raben, Leo Daigneault, Kristen Anderson, Christine Andress, Brian Charles Rooney, Danny Gardner, Cheryl Stern and Adam Grupper

Photos: Go Inside Broadway By The Year's ALMOST ON BROADWAY
Scott Siegel and Danny Gardner with The Broadway By The Year Dancers- Emily Applebaum, Anna Backer, Ashley Bice, Mary Donnelly, Erin Joy Grgas and LaTarika Pierce

Photos: Go Inside Broadway By The Year's ALMOST ON BROADWAY
Scott Siegel and Danny Gardner with The Broadway By The Year Dancers- Emily Applebaum, Anna Backer, Ashley Bice, Mary Donnelly, Erin Joy Grgas and LaTarika Pierce

Photos: Go Inside Broadway By The Year's ALMOST ON BROADWAY
Gina Kreiezmar, Michael West and Scott Siegel

Photos: Go Inside Broadway By The Year's ALMOST ON BROADWAY
Michael West, Carly Sakalove, Kristen Alderson and Taylor Crousore

Photos: Go Inside Broadway By The Year's ALMOST ON BROADWAY
Michael West, Carly Sakalove, Kristen Alderson and Taylor Crousore

Photos: Go Inside Broadway By The Year's ALMOST ON BROADWAY
Brian Charles Rooney

Photos: Go Inside Broadway By The Year's ALMOST ON BROADWAY
Brian Charles Rooney

Photos: Go Inside Broadway By The Year's ALMOST ON BROADWAY
Danny Gardner and The Broadway By The Year Dancers- Emily Applebaum, Anna Backer, Ashley Bice, Mary Donnelly, Erin Joy Grgas and LaTarika Pierce

Photos: Go Inside Broadway By The Year's ALMOST ON BROADWAY
Christine Andreas and Ross Patterson (Music Director)

Photos: Go Inside Broadway By The Year's ALMOST ON BROADWAY
Christine Andreas and Ross Patterson

Photos: Go Inside Broadway By The Year's ALMOST ON BROADWAY
Brian Charles Rooney, Danny Gardner, Pedro Coppeti and Cheryl Stern

Photos: Go Inside Broadway By The Year's ALMOST ON BROADWAY
Brian Charles Rooney, Danny Gardner, Pedro Coppeti and Cheryl Stern



