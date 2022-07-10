Photos: Go Inside Broadway Barks with Bernadette Peters & More!

Just yesterday, July 9, Broadway Barks returned to Shubert Alley for the 24th annual star-studded dog and cat adoption event, the first in-person event since 2018. Co-founded by Bernadette Peters and Mary Tyler Moore, the event featured adoptable animals from 25 NYC area adoption agencies and rescue groups along with Broadway's biggest names who use their star power to help them find loving homes.

This year, Peters hosted the event with The Music Man's leading lady, Sutton Foster. Produced by Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS, Broadway Barks took place in Shubert Alley (located between 44th and 45th Streets, between Broadway and Eighth Avenues).

Over the past 23 years, more than 2,000 cats and dogs have stolen Broadway's spotlight and the hearts of all who come to the event. Approximately 85% of these furry friends have successfully found forever homes.

Barks featured adoptable animals from the following New York City animal shelters and adoption agencies including: Abandoned Angels Cocker Spaniels Rescue Inc, Adopt A Boxer Rescue, AdvoCat Rescue, The American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA), Animal Care & Control (ACC), Animal Rescue Fund of the Hamptons, Anjellicle Cats Rescue, Bide-a-wee, Bobbi and the Strays, City Critters, Francis's Friends Inc., The Humane Society of New York, Husky House, Linda's Cat Assistance, Little Shelter, Long Island Bulldog, Metropolitan Maltese Rescue, Mid-Atlantic Great Dane Rescue League Inc, Pet ResQ Inc., SaveKitty Foundation, SPCA of Westchester, Urban Cat League, Yankee Golden Retriever Rescue and 1 Love 4 Animals.

For more information about Broadway Barks please visit them online at broadwaybarks.org. For more information about Broadway Cares, please visit them online at broadwaycares.org.

Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas