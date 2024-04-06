Photos: Bernadette Peters Stops By BROADWAY BARKS Participating Shelter Best Pet Workplace Summit

Check out a photo of the big-hearted Broadway star and a pup named “Babe Ruth” (who found a forever home that same day) below!
On April 3, Tony Award-winner Bernadette Peters, founder of Broadway Barks, stopped by Best Pet Workplace Summit in NYC, one of the annual event's participating shelters.
The event was focused on pet-conscious workplaces and attended by large corporations - like Nationwide Insurance and NBCUniversal, two entities that support pet-friendly policies including pet insurance.
In a conversation with NY1 anchor Frank DiLella, Bernadette spoke of her life-long devotion to animals, celebrated 26 years of the wildly popular Broadway Barks adoption event, and the almost 3000 adoptions for which they have been responsible
Check out a photo of the big-hearted Broadway star and a pup named "Babe Ruth" (who found a forever home that same day) below!
Photo Credit: Shanty Agency
Bernadette Peters and 'Babe Ruth'
