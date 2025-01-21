Photos: GWYNETH GOES SKIING Arrives Off-Broadway

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Gwyneth Paltrow ski trial-inspired musical, Gwyneth Goes Skiing, has landed in NYC! Gwyneth Goes Skiing arrived Off-Broadway at Soho Playhouse, where it will run through January 26. The production will move to The Elysian Los Angeles from January 30 to February 2.

Starring Linus Karp as the Goop-founding, Door-Sliding, Shakespeare-In-Loving, consciously uncoupling Hollywood superstar Gwyneth Paltrow and Joseph Martin as her nemesis Dr Terry Sanderson, this ever-evolving show about the Gwyneth Paltrow ski trial is a story of justice, betrayal and optometry, recounting the biggest case to rock the legal world since law was invented. The show makes the audience the jury, asking them to decide who's guilty and who's gooped.

Featuring original music by Leland, vocals by Cat Cohen and Emmy and Golden Globe winner Darren Criss – and a special video appearance from drag legend Trixie Mattel as Gwyneth Paltrow’s mother, Blythe Danner.