Photos: First Look at the New LGBTQ+ THE FANTASTICKS at Flint Repertory Theatre

The Fantasticks, the world's longest-running musical, is being produced by Flint Repertory Theatre this summer, June 3 - 19. But there is an unusual plot twist in the Rep's production that will make theatre history: A fresh new rewrite by the show's original book writer and lyricist, Tom Jones in collaboration with director Michael Lluberes.

Get a first look at the production below!

This new version of The Fantasticks premiering at The Rep features two young gay men as the main characters instead of a young woman and man.

"Transforming the boy and the girl into two boys (Matt and Lewis) is an idea I've had for a long time," said the Rep's Producing Artistic Director Michael Lluberes. "Rethinking the show through the lens of two young gay men reveals so much in the text about first love, identity and self-discovery."

Lluberes approached original book writer and lyricist Tom Jones with the idea. Jones loved it and wanted to do the rewrite himself. "I knew that, to be done properly, it would require a lot of rewriting, especially of lyrics. The more I thought about it, the more interesting it seemed. And when I actually began working on it, I became more and more enthusiastic." said Tom Jones. "I had great fun doing it. I hope you have great fun viewing it."

The Fantasticks cast includes Jason Briggs, Ben Cherry (Indecent), Janet Haley, Diane Hill, Neil McCaffrey (Billy Elliot), Richard Payton, Jeremiah Porter and Catherine Shaffner.

Flint Rep's new version of The Fantasticks is directed by Producing Artistic Director Michael Lluberes (The Boy in the Bathroom), choreographed by Brad Willcuts, music directed by Brian E. Buckner, Scenic Design by Shane Cinal, Costume Design by Brandon R. McWilliams and Lighting Design by Chelsie McPhilimy.