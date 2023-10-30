Photos: First Look at Rachel Tucker as Norma Desmond in SUNSET BOULEVARD

All new production photos have been released of Rachel Tucker in Andrew Lloyd Webber’s Sunset Boulevard in London. Rachel Tucker guest stars as Norma Desmond in Sunset Boulevard at the Savoy Theatre every Monday until 6 Jan 2024.

The musical features book and lyrics by Don Black and Christopher Hampton, based on the Billy Wilder film and directed by Jamie Lloyd.

Nicole Scherzinger stars as Norma Desmond on all performances outside of Tucker's performances. She is joined by Tom Francis (Joe Gillis), Grace Hodgett Young (Betty Schaefer) and David Thaxton (Max Von Mayerling). As previously announced, Rachel Tucker will be guest starring as Norma Desmond on Thursday 12 October matinee, and all Monday performances from 16 October 2023 – 6 January 2024.

Photo Credit: Marc Brenner