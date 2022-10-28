Photos: First Look at Leslie Odom Jr. on ABBOTT ELEMENTARY

Leslie Odom Jr. will guest star on the upcoming episode of Abbott Elementary, airing Wednesday, November 2 (9:00-9:31 p.m. EDT), on ABC. It will stream the next day on Hulu.

In the upcoming episode, the teachers are appalled after seeing a commercial in support of charter schools criticizing Abbott Elementary.

When students begin to transfer schools, Jacob, Ava and Melissa invite the leader of the charter school organization (Odom Jr.) to Abbott and ask him to take down the ad. Elsewhere, Janine and Gregory talk about Janine's relationship with Tariq.

Abbott Elementary is a workplace comedy following a group of dedicated, passionate teachers - and a slightly tone-deaf principal -as they navigate the Philadelphia public school system.

Despite the odds stacked against them, they are determined to help their students succeed in life, and though these incredible public servants may be outnumbered and underfunded, they love what they do - even if they don't love the school district's less-than-stellar attitude toward educating children.

The series was created by Quinta Brunson, who also stars as Janine. She is joined by recent Emmy winner Sheryl Lee Ralph (Dreamgirls, Wicked, Thoroughly Modern Mille), Chris Perfetti, Janelle James, Tyler James Williams, William Stanford Davis, and Lisa Ann Walter.

Leslie Odom, Jr. originated the role of Aaron Burr in a sold out run at The Public Theatre in 2015, earning a Drama Desk Award nomination for Outstanding Featured Actor in a Musical and a Lucille Lortel Award nomination for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Musical. He later took the role to Broadway, winning a Tony Award. He has also been seen in Rent, Leap of Faith, Venice, and tick, tick...BOOM! at Encores City Center. He will be seen in the upcoming Knives Out sequel, Glass Onion.

Photos: ABC/Gilles Mingasson