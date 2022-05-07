Photos: First Look at Leonardo Suarez Paz's PIAZZOLLA 100 Tour

Leonardo Suarez Paz's PIAZZOLLA 100: "El Nuevo Tango" is set for MAY 14th at NYU Skirball. TICKETS can be purchased HERE. The show is a genre-redefining, multidisciplinary, infused with jazz, rock, modern dance, and visual art - a tango performance for the new century.

Following a sold-out performance at the famed "Ballena Azul," CCK in Buenos Aires, the multifaceted "virtuoso extraordinaire," (Wynton Marsalis), Leonardo Suarez Paz, brings his genre-redefining, multidisciplinary performance to New York City, sharing his unique vision of the genre across a century of immigrant struggles and triumphs.

Leonardo honors his mentor, Astor Piazzolla, the Argentine-born and New York raised composer by recreating Nuevo Tango as an evolving, daring, artistically complex, and emotionally moving art form. The 16-member cast features Nuevo Tango Ensemble with soloists Leonardo Suarez Paz (violin, voice, dance), Patience Higgins (tenor sax), Nuevo Tango Ballet under the direction of Olga Suarez Paz, includes a special visual art feature of works by Dedé Wolff and Lulú Michelli de Ferrer, the wives of Piazzolla and Ferrer, respectively, and rare footage of Piazzolla in New York. Infused with jazz, rock, modern dance, and visual art, "El Nuevo Tango" is a tango show for the new century. The show takes place blocks away from where the revolutionary composer had grown up. (NYU Skirball, May 14th only).