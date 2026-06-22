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Photos: First Look at John-Michael Lyles as Orpheus in HADESTOWN

Alongside Lyles, the current principal cast includes Jordan Tyson as ‘Eurydice' and more.

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Get a first look at new production photos featuring John-Michael Lyles as Orpheus in Hadestown on Broadway. Lyles began performances as Orpheus on Tuesday, June 13.

Alongside Lyles, the current principal cast includes Jordan Tyson as ‘Eurydice'; television and film star Gary Dourdan as 'Hades'; Tony and Grammy Award winner J. Harrison Ghee as ‘Hermes'; and Grammy Award winner Gaby Moreno as ‘Persephone.'

Following two intertwining love stories — that of young dreamers Orpheus and Eurydice, and that of King Hades and his wife Persephone — Hadestown invites audiences on a journey to the underworld and back. 

Photo credit: Matthew Murphy

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