Photos: First Look at EVITA at American Repertory Theater

All new production photos have been released from Evita at American Repertory Theater (A.R.T.) at Harvard University. The production is directed by Sammi Cannold and produced in association with Shakespeare Theatre Company.

Evita is now playing at the Loeb Drama Center in Harvard Square. The production began on Wednesday, May 17, 2023; opens officially on Thursday, May 25, 2023; and performs through Sunday, July 16, 2023.

Icon or human, villain or saint, aggressor or victim: Who was the woman inside the iconic ball gown? Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice's Tony Award-winning rock opera Evita follows the adored and reviled Eva Perón's meteoric rise from an impoverished childhood to first lady of Argentina until her death at 33. Directed by Sammi Cannold (Forbes' 30 Under 30 Hollywood & Entertainment, Endlings, Violet), this eagerly anticipated revival featuring unforgettable songs including "Buenos Aires" and "Don't Cry for Me Argentina" explores how we make sense of contradictions in legacy.

Shereen Pimentel (she/her) leads the cast in the role of Eva Perón and is joined by Gabriel Burrafato (he/him) as Magaldi, Omar Lopez-Cepero (he/him) as Che, Caesar Samayoa as Perón (he/him), and Naomi Serrano (she/her) as Mistress.

The ensemble includes Martín Almiron (he/him), Julian Alvarez (he/him), Adrienne Balducci (she/her), Leah Barsky (she/her), Bianca Bulgarelli (she/her), Camila Cardona (she/her), 2008 Tango Dance World Champion Melody Celatti (ella), Esteban Domenichini (he/him), Rebecca Eichenberger, Sean Ewing (he/him), Nicole Fernandez-Coffaro (she/her), David Michael Garry (he/him), Eddie Gutierrez (he/him), Eric Anthony Lopez, Jonatan Lujan (he/him), Caleb Marshall-Villarreal (he/him), Ilda Mason (she/her), Jeremiah Valentino Porter (he/him), Leonay Shepherd (she/her), and Maria Cristina Posada Slye (she/her). Sky Vaux Fuller (she/her) will appear as Child. Marissa Barragán (she/her), Mathew Bautista (he/him), Isabella Lopez (she/her), and Miguel Angel Vasquez (he/him) are offstage swings. Jeniysys Oliver-Joseph is the understudy for Child.

Evita features music by Andrew Lloyd Webber and book and lyrics by Tim Rice. It is directed by Sammi Cannold (she/her) and choreographed by Emily Maltby (she/her) and award-winning Argentine tango choreographer Valeria Solomonoff (she/her). Kelsey Burns (she/they) is the associate choreographer. Music supervision is by Kristen Blodgette (she/her), associate music supervision is by Michael Patrick Walker (he/him), and music direction is by Mona Seyed-Bolorforosh (she/her). Orchestration is by David Cullen and Andrew Lloyd Webber based on Orchestration originally by Andrew Lloyd Webber.

Scenic design is by Emmy Award winner Jason Sherwood (he/him), costume design is by Helen Hayes Award winner Alejo Vietti (he/him), lighting design is by Tony Award winner Bradley King (he/him), sound design is by Connor Wang (he/him), and hair and wig design is by Ashley Rae Callahan (she/her). Rebecca Aparicio (she/her) is associate director, Claire Warden (she/her) is the intimacy director, and Max Rodriguez (he/him) is the assistant director. Evita's stage management team includes production stage manager Victoria Navarro (she/her), stage manager Derric Nolte and assistant stage manager Elizabeth Ramirez (she/they). Casting is by Benton Whitley CSA and Micah Johnson-Levy of Whitley Theatrical. Produced by arrangement with The Really Useful Group.

Driven by A.R.T.'s value of inquiry and its commitment to asking questions with brave curiosity on a never-ending journey of learning and growth, each production's creative team, company, and A.R.T.'s Artistic team collaborate to develop Essential Questions to guide work in the rehearsal room, onstage, and for engaging with audiences.

Additonally, the public is invited to visit the Loeb Drama Center Inner Lobby to view an exhibit of historical artifacts highlighting Eva Perón's lasting impact in Argentina and around the Globe.

UPCOMING EVENTS

Tuesday, May 23, 2023 at 5PM | Loeb Drama Center

TEACHER TUESDAY

A.R.T. Teacher Tuesdays are fun-filled theater experiences just for educators! Join us for an educators-only evening of conversation and theater-going, jam-packed with fun, refreshments, and raffle prizes. The evenings will be led by A.R.T.'s Education and Engagement Director and our Learning Lead team, include a ticket to the show that night, and may have special guest appearances!

Learn more and register for Teacher Tuesdays at AmericanRepertoryTheater.org/TeacherTuesday.

Fridays at 6PM and Saturdays and Sundays at 12PM, Beginning May 26 | Loeb Drama Center

EXPANDED FOOD AND BEVERAGE SERVICE

Start your Evita experience before curtain in the Loeb Drama Center West Lobby with authentic Argentinian empanadas available for purchase from Che! Empanada and beverages from A.R.T. Concessions.

Tuesday, May 30, 2023 at 6PM | Loeb Drama Center

MEMBER EVENT

Supporters of $75+ are invited to a special behind-the-scenes experience including an exclusive pre-show reception, the 7:30PM performance, and a post-show, private backstage tour with our production team.

Contact DonorEmails@amrep.org for more information-space is limited.

Saturday, June 10, 2023 at 12PM | Loeb Drama Center

THE APPETIZER

The Appetizer is a pre-show experience designed for high school students by high school students from A.R.T.'s Youth Action Team. Before a performance of Evita, participants will enjoy refreshments and engage in a guided conversation around the themes of the play, reflecting on how influential women in history and their legacies are perceived. Participants will receive a free ticket to attend Evita after the pre-show event. Following the show, celebrate the end of the school year and Youth Action Team's first season.

High schoolers can RSVP at AmericanRepertoryTheater.org/TheAppetizer.

Saturday, June 17 and July 8, 2023 at 4:30PM | Loeb Drama Center

MOMENTOS DE TANGO

Join us between shows on select Saturdays for a Momento de Tango, a relaxed opportunity to enjoy food, drink, socializing, music, and dance hosted by members of the Evita choreography team. Authentic empanadas from Che! Empanada and drink from A.R.T. Concessions will be available for purchase following the matinee performances. Audience members who are new to tango are invited for a short introductory tango lesson, followed by a dance floor open to those of all levels of experience.

No RSVP or partner required.