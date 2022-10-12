Photos: First Look at Adam Kantor, Bradley James Tejeda, Tantoo Cardinal, Tuc Watkins, and More in THE INHERITANCE at Geffen Playhouse
The production is now in previews and opens on Saturday, October 15, 2022, running through Sunday, November 27, 2022.
The Inheritance is now playing at Geffen Playhouse. Check out all new photos below!
In contemporary Manhattan, Eric and Toby are 30-somethings who seem to be very much in love and thriving. But on the cusp of their engagement, they meet an older man haunted by the past, and a younger man hungry for a future. Chance meetings lead to surprising choices as the lives of three generations interlink and collide-with explosive results.
The cast includes Nic Ashe (Choir Boy, Queen Sugar) as Adam/Leo; Bill Brochtrup (Secrets of the Trade, The Legend of Georgia McBride) as Morgan/Walter Poole; Tantoo Cardinal (Killers of the Flower Moon, Stumptown) as Margaret Avery; Juan Castano (Encanto, Oedipus El Rey) as Toby Darling; Jay Donnell (The Color Purple, Once on This Island) as Young Man 6/Tristan; Israel Erron Ford (Twelfth Night, Choir Boy) as Young Man 2/Jason #1/Doorman #1/Toby's Other Agent; August Gray Gall (David, My Goliath; xXPonyBoyDerekXx) as Young Man 3/Young Henry/Tucker; Adam Kantor (The Band's Visit, Rent) as Eric Glass; Eddie Lopez (Madam Secretary, The Unfortunates) as Young Man 5/Charles Wilcox/Toby's Agent/Toby's Dealer; Kasey Mahaffy (Rosencrantz and Guildenstern Are Dead, Modern Family) as Young Man 7/Jasper/Paul Wilcox/Doorman #2; Miguel Pinzon (Woke, Amy's Brother) as Young Man 4/Young Walter; Avi Roque (The Owl House, Tiny Beautiful Things) as Young Man 8/Jason #2/Clinic Worker; Tuc Watkins (The Boys in The Band, Desperate Housewives) as Henry Wilcox.
Photo Credit: Jeff Lorch
Adam Kantor, Bill Brochtrup, August Gray Gall, and Juan Castano
Eddie Lopez and Miguel Pinzon
Miguel Pinzon, Adam Kantor, Tuc Watkins, and August Gray Gall
Avi Roque and Israel Erron Ford
Jay Donnell, Israel Erron Ford, Adam Kantor, Avi Roque, and Kasey Mahaffy
Kasey Mahaffy, Avi Roque, Israel Erron Ford, Jay Donnell, Adam Kantor, and Juan Castano
August Gray Gall
Bill Brochtrup and Adam Kantor
Miguel Pinzon
Adam Kantor, Israel Erron Ford, and August Gray Gall
Bill Brochtrup, Kasey Mahaffy, and Adam Kantor
Bill Brochtrup, Adam Kantor, August Gray Gall, Kasey Mahaffy, Israel Erron Ford, and Avi Roque
Jay Donnell, Eddie Lopez, Avi Roque, MIguel Pinzon, Israel Erron Ford, and Tuc Watkins
August Gray Gall, Bill Brochtrup, Kasey Mahaffy, Israel Erron Ford, and Avi Roque
Miguel Pinzon and August Gray Gall
Kasey Mahaffy and Israel Erron Ford
Bill Brochtrup and Bradley James Tejeda
Adam Kantor, Miguel Pinzon, and Tuc Watkins
Avi Roque and Bradley James Tejeda
Tantoo Cardinal and Bradley James Tejeda
Tantoo Cardinal
Bradley James Tejeda and Tantoo Cardinal
Adam Kantor and Bradley James Tejeda
Miguel Pinzon and Eddie Lopez
