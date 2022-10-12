Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: First Look at Adam Kantor, Bradley James Tejeda, Tantoo Cardinal, Tuc Watkins, and More in THE INHERITANCE at Geffen Playhouse

The production is now in previews and opens on  Saturday, October 15, 2022, running through Sunday, November 27, 2022.

Oct. 12, 2022  

The Inheritance is now playing at Geffen Playhouse. Check out all new photos below!

In contemporary Manhattan, Eric and Toby are 30-somethings who seem to be very much in love and thriving. But on the cusp of their engagement, they meet an older man haunted by the past, and a younger man hungry for a future. Chance meetings lead to surprising choices as the lives of three generations interlink and collide-with explosive results.

The cast includes Nic Ashe (Choir Boy, Queen Sugar) as Adam/Leo; Bill Brochtrup (Secrets of the Trade, The Legend of Georgia McBride) as Morgan/Walter Poole; Tantoo Cardinal (Killers of the Flower Moon, Stumptown) as Margaret Avery; Juan Castano (Encanto, Oedipus El Rey) as Toby Darling; Jay Donnell (The Color Purple, Once on This Island) as Young Man 6/Tristan; Israel Erron Ford (Twelfth Night, Choir Boy) as Young Man 2/Jason #1/Doorman #1/Toby's Other Agent; August Gray Gall (David, My Goliath; xXPonyBoyDerekXx) as Young Man 3/Young Henry/Tucker; Adam Kantor (The Band's Visit, Rent) as Eric Glass; Eddie Lopez (Madam Secretary, The Unfortunates) as Young Man 5/Charles Wilcox/Toby's Agent/Toby's Dealer; Kasey Mahaffy (Rosencrantz and Guildenstern Are Dead, Modern Family) as Young Man 7/Jasper/Paul Wilcox/Doorman #2; Miguel Pinzon (Woke, Amy's Brother) as Young Man 4/Young Walter; Avi Roque (The Owl House, Tiny Beautiful Things) as Young Man 8/Jason #2/Clinic Worker; Tuc Watkins (The Boys in The Band, Desperate Housewives) as Henry Wilcox.

Photo Credit: Jeff Lorch

Adam Kantor, Bill Brochtrup, August Gray Gall, and Juan Castano

Eddie Lopez and Miguel Pinzon

Miguel Pinzon, Adam Kantor, Tuc Watkins, and August Gray Gall

Tuc Watkins

Juan Castano and Adam Kantor

Juan Castano and Adam Kantor

Avi Roque and Israel Erron Ford

Jay Donnell, Israel Erron Ford, Adam Kantor, Avi Roque, and Kasey Mahaffy

Kasey Mahaffy, Avi Roque, Israel Erron Ford, Jay Donnell, Adam Kantor, and Juan Castano

Kasey Mahaffy, Avi Roque, Israel Erron Ford, Jay Donnell, Adam Kantor, and Juan Castano

August Gray Gall

Bill Brochtrup and Adam Kantor

Kasey Mahaffy and Jay Donnell

Miguel Pinzon

Juan Castano

Jay Donnell and Eddie Lopez

Adam Kantor, Israel Erron Ford, and August Gray Gall

Juan Castano

Kasey Mahaffy and Adam Kantor

Bill Brochtrup, Kasey Mahaffy, and Adam Kantor

Adam Kantor and Tuc Watkins

Bill Brochtrup, Adam Kantor, August Gray Gall, Kasey Mahaffy, Israel Erron Ford, and Avi Roque

Jay Donnell, Eddie Lopez, Avi Roque, MIguel Pinzon, Israel Erron Ford, and Tuc Watkins

August Gray Gall, Bill Brochtrup, Kasey Mahaffy, Israel Erron Ford, and Avi Roque

Miguel Pinzon and August Gray Gall

Kasey Mahaffy and Israel Erron Ford

Kasey Mahaffy and Israel Erron Ford

Eddie Lopez

Bradley James Tejeda

Cast

Bill Brochtrup and Bradley James Tejeda

Adam Kantor, Miguel Pinzon, and Tuc Watkins

Avi Roque and Bradley James Tejeda

Adam Kantor

Bradley James Tejeda i

Bradley James Tejeda i

Jay Donnell

Tantoo Cardinal and Bradley James Tejeda

Tantoo Cardinal

Bradley James Tejeda and Tantoo Cardinal

Adam Kantor and Bradley James Tejeda

Miguel Pinzon and Eddie Lopez

Cast


