Photos: First Look At Breton Tyner-Bryan's Immersive Film Installation ESCAPE At Gallatin Galleries

Breton Tyner-Bryan's latest immersive film installation ESCAPE, a collage retrospect of Breton Follies Productions Films' makes its east coast premiere at Gallatin Galleries at New York University on display May 22nd-June 24th.

ESCAPE marks her New York City gallery debut, having exhibited multiple photographic collections of her work at the Goethe Institute, Five Point Art House Gallery, and Dance Mission Theater in San Francisco.

ESCAPE is a floor to ceiling film collage exhibition edited by Breton Tyner-Bryan comprised of a selection of Breton Follies Productions films', in order of appearance including Bloom 2024, Let Her Go 2024, Egosia 2019, The Bridge 2024, Raze 2019, West of Frank 2023, Delusione 2022, and Invicta 2021, all filmed in New York City. This immersive installation of her film work as a producer, director, writer, choreographer, editor, actor, and costume designer, is an ode to public facing art, and accessibility beyond the proscenium arena.

Without intending to focus on time, this edit was completed in 24 hours, is 24 minutes long, and plays on a loop in a 24 hour cycle, signaling sacred completion, one's wholeness, and the opportunity to begin anew. With a photographic memory my daily experience is often informed by nostalgia, and the collage effect of a non negotiable image driven life. We are all chasing a memory, as our perception of time transcends a linear existence. This work is a love letter to DJ's, playlists, mix tapes, and the price of time. Like timpani pounding away the past, we are repeatedly erased and remade anew, said producer, director, writer, choreographer, editor, Breton Tyner-Bryan.

ESCAPE is executive produced, directed, written, choreographed, edited, by Tyner Bryan who also served as the costume designer (Netflix MOST LGBTQ Channel), sound designer, and casting director. Selected directors of photography include Michel J. Burke (The Gilded Age, And Just Like That), Thomas Shomo (Get Lucky, William Grant and Sons) and Riley Morgan (Rambow Studios).

Selected composers include Adria Barbosa (Only Human, Pumped, The Lucky One), Faye Chow (Houston Grand Opera, Boston Chamber Symphony, Pittsburgh Festival Opera ), Ai Ishikki (Juilliard, Berklee), Antrom Kury (Mojaui), Patrick Murray (DogWood Gap), and Baile (featuring Felicia Douglass). ESCAPE is produced by Breton Follies Productions.

Open to the public Monday - Friday, 10 am - 6 pm, Saturday, 10 am - 5 pm https://wp.nyu.edu/gallatingalleries/exhibitions/ma-2024/artists/breton-tyner-bryan/.

Visit their website for more information at https://wp.nyu.edu/gallatingalleries/.

