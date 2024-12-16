Photos: Eden Espinosa, Christopher Fitzgerald and More Take The Stage in CHRISTMAS TIME IN THE CITY

The magic of the holidays lit up New York City on December 12, 2024, as Christmas Time in the City returned for its second year to a sold-out audience at the Church of St. Paul the Apostle. Led by Broadway conductor Joey Chancey, this festive concert brought together seven Broadway, film, and TV stars, a 25-piece orchestra, and a 70-voice community chorus to deliver an unforgettable evening filled with warmth, joy, and connection. Check out photos from the show.

The evening featured dazzling performances by Eden Espinosa (Wicked), Chris Fitzgerald (Waitress), Quentin Earl Darrington (MJ The Musical), Tiffany Mann (Be More Chill), Alysha Umphress (On the Town), Jacob Keith Watson(Carousel), and Eleri Ward (Gatsby: The American Myth). Each performer brought their extraordinary talent to fresh, creative arrangements of beloved holiday classics, blending nostalgia with a vibrant new energy that left audiences spellbound.

Christmas Time in the City was created by Joey Chancey as a personal response to the complexities of the holiday season—both its joy and its challenges. After experiencing untimely losses in his own family, Chancey turned to his Broadway community to establish a holiday tradition that brings comfort and connection to all. This year’s concert, with its sold-out success and overwhelmingly positive response, proved that his vision has truly resonated with audiences.

As the final notes filled the grand, historic church, the evening left no doubt that Christmas Time in the City is here to stay. With its combination of star power, heartfelt storytelling, and holiday cheer, it has quickly become one of the most sought-after holiday events in New York City.



