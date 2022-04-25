Photos: Denée Benton and André De Shields Announce the 2022 Drama League Awards Nominations

Earlier today, the Drama League (Gabriel Stelian-Shanks, Artistic Director; Bevin Ross, Executive Director) announced the 2022 Drama League Awards Nominees for Outstanding Production of a Play, Outstanding Revival of a Play, Outstanding Production of a Musical, Outstanding Revival of a Musical, Outstanding Direction of a Play, Outstanding Direction of a Musical, and the much-coveted Distinguished Performance Award. Honoring achievements on and Off-Broadway, the nominations were announced this morning by Denée Benton and André De Shields at the official announcement event held at the New York Library for the Performing Arts.

The nominations announcement begins a month of celebrations leading up to the 88TH Annual Drama League Awards, which will be held at the Ziegfeld Ballroom (141 West 54th Street, New York City) on Friday, May 20, 2022 at 12:00PM. Tickets and tables to the star-studded luncheon are available for purchase at dramaleague.org/2022awards or by calling The Drama League event office at 212.625.1025; VIP tickets include access to the nominees' red carpet reception.

This year's ceremony will see the inaugural nominees in two new categories: Outstanding Direction of a Play, and Outstanding Direction of a Musical. "The important mission of The Drama League is to provide a life-long creative home and support for directors," noted Mr. Stelian-Shanks. "Lifting up directors' vital contributions to the creative process is a long-held dream of ours, and we're thrilled to partner with our 400+ alumni directors in celebrating their talent for audiences worldwide."

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski