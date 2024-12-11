Photos: Dancers 0ver 40 Hosts 16th Annual Legacy Awards

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Dancers Over 40 celebrated five performers at it's 16th Annual Legacy Awards and Holiday Dinner Monday, December 9th 2024. Check out photos from the celebration.

This celebration honored it's members Ann Johnson, Alan Onickel, Christine Reisner, Francine Storey and Kevin Winkler, which was held at LIPS Restaurant, 227 East 56th Street and hosted by celebrated journalist, theater critic and nightlife columnist Michael Musto. There were guest speakers and performances by Sabel Scities, 2024 Miss Hell's Kitchen winner. D040's president John Sefakis was honored by the D040 board members with a surprise Legacy Award for his long-term contributions.

D040's current board of directors are Sharon Wendrow, Loni Ackerman, Ken Bloom, Patrick McCarthy, Leni Anders, Lawrence Leritz, Sasha Spielvogel, Kathy Seng Gurland and Eileen Casey.

Dancers Over 40 is an all-volunteer, membership-driven non-profit arts organization dedicated to preserving the History, Legacy and Lives of our mature creative community, while sharing the knowledge with the younger generation just beginning their careers. The event will be videotaped and donated to the Jerome Robbins Dance Division of the New York Public Library for the Performing Arts at Lincoln Center.