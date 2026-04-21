Photos: Colman Domingo, Jaafar Jackson, & More Attend MICHAEL Los Angeles Premiere
The movie will be available in theaters for limited Early Access screenings on Wednesday, April 22, 2026, before its nationwide release on April 24.
On Monday, the cast and filmmakers of Michael, the biopic about music icon Michael Jackson, celebrated the new film at the Los Angeles premiere at the Dolby Theatre and TCL Chinese Theatre with a black carpet, screening, and more.
In attendance were stars Jaafar Jackson, Juliano Valdi, Nia Long, Colman Domingo, KeiLyn Durrel Jones, Laura Harrier, Larenz Tate, Miles Teller, Kendrick Sampson, director Antoine Fuqua, screenwriter John Logan, and many more.
The Jackson Family was also in attendance: Marlon Jackson, Jackie Jackson, Jermaine Jackson, La Toya Jackson, Katherine Jackson, and Prince Jackson. Other attendees included Stevie Wonder, Usher, Martin Lawrence, Ron Isley, Magic Johnson, and Chance the Rapper, among others.
Check out photos from the Los Angeles premiere below. The movie will be available in theaters for limited Early Access screenings on Wednesday, April 22, 2026, before its nationwide release on April 24. Tickets are now on sale here. Find out what critics are saying about the new film.
Michael is the cinematic portrayal of the life and legacy of one of the most influential artists the world has ever known. The film tells the story of Michael Jackson’s life beyond the music, tracing his journey from the discovery of his talent as the lead of The Jackson 5 to his pursuit of becoming the biggest entertainer in the world. The film highlights both his life off-stage and some of his best-known performances from his early solo career.
The new film features Broadway alum Colman Domingo and Nia Long as Michael's parents, along with Miles Teller, Jessica Sula, Liv Symone, Kevin Shinick, KeiLyn Durrel Jones, and Kendrick Sampson. Larenz Tate and Kat Graham will play Motown Records founder Berry Gordy and Diana Ross, respectively. It is directed by Antoine Fuqua from a script by John Logan.
Photo Credit: Savion Washington/Kevin Mazur/Gonzalo Marroquin/Getty Images for Lionsgate
Michael Buffer
Prince Jackson and Jaafar Jackson
Bobby Brown and Alicia Etheredge
Vivica A. Fox
Jaafar Jackson
Wale
Nathaniel Logan
Laura Harrier
Kelvin Harrison Jr.
Jaylen Lyndon
Jaafar Jackson
Amber Grimes
Andranik Madadian and Shani Rigsbee
Todd Gurley
Lisa Harris and Jimmy Jam
La Toya Jackson, Tre' Horton, Joseph David-Jones, KeiLyn Durrel Jones, Rhyan Hill, Jamal Henderson, Jessica Sula and Jackie Jackson
Joseph David-Jones, Colman Domingo, and Jaafar Jackson
Antoine Fuqua, Asia Fuqua, Kendrick Sampson, Deon Cole, Marlon Jackson, Jackie Jackson, La Toya Jackson, KeiLyn Durrel Jones, Jessica Sula, Colman Domingo, Joseph David-Jones, Nia Long, Jaylen Lyndon Hunter, Jaafar Jackson, Tre' Horton, Juliano Valdi, Larenz Tate, Jamal Henderson, Laura Harrier, Miles Teller, Rhyan Hill, Mike Myers, Jermajesty Jackson and Graham King
John Branca
Magic Johnson and Cookie Johnson
Jessica Sula, Nia Long and Laura Harrier
Usher
Allen Iverson
Prince Jackson, Austin Brown, Joseph David-Jones, Raven-Symoné and Evan Ross
Colman Domingo, Juliano Valdi, Jaafar Jackson, Nia Long, KeiLyn Durrel Jones and Larenz Tate
Usher, Prince Jackson and Martin Lawrence
Neicy Nash-Betts, Claudette Rogers Robinson, and Jessica Betts