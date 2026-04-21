Photos: Colman Domingo, Jaafar Jackson, & More Attend MICHAEL Los Angeles Premiere

On Monday, the cast and filmmakers of Michael, the biopic about music icon Michael Jackson, celebrated the new film at the Los Angeles premiere at the Dolby Theatre and TCL Chinese Theatre with a black carpet, screening, and more.

In attendance were stars Jaafar Jackson, Juliano Valdi, Nia Long, Colman Domingo, KeiLyn Durrel Jones, Laura Harrier, Larenz Tate, Miles Teller, Kendrick Sampson, director Antoine Fuqua, screenwriter John Logan, and many more.

The Jackson Family was also in attendance: Marlon Jackson, Jackie Jackson, Jermaine Jackson, La Toya Jackson, Katherine Jackson, and Prince Jackson. Other attendees included Stevie Wonder, Usher, Martin Lawrence, Ron Isley, Magic Johnson, and Chance the Rapper, among others.

Check out photos from the Los Angeles premiere below. The movie will be available in theaters for limited Early Access screenings on Wednesday, April 22, 2026, before its nationwide release on April 24. Tickets are now on sale here. Find out what critics are saying about the new film.

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