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Photos: Colman Domingo, Jaafar Jackson, & More Attend MICHAEL Los Angeles Premiere

The movie will be available in theaters for limited Early Access screenings on Wednesday, April 22, 2026, before its nationwide release on April 24.

By:

On Monday, the cast and filmmakers of Michael, the biopic about music icon Michael Jackson, celebrated the new film at the Los Angeles premiere at the Dolby Theatre and TCL Chinese Theatre with a black carpet, screening, and more.

In attendance were stars Jaafar Jackson, Juliano Valdi, Nia Long, Colman DomingoKeiLyn Durrel Jones, Laura Harrier, Larenz Tate, Miles Teller, Kendrick Sampson, director Antoine Fuqua, screenwriter John Logan, and many more.

The Jackson Family was also in attendance: Marlon Jackson, Jackie Jackson, Jermaine Jackson, La Toya Jackson, Katherine Jackson, and Prince Jackson. Other attendees included Stevie Wonder, Usher, Martin Lawrence, Ron Isley, Magic Johnson, and Chance the Rapper, among others.

Check out photos from the Los Angeles premiere below. The movie will be available in theaters for limited Early Access screenings on Wednesday, April 22, 2026, before its nationwide release on April 24. Tickets are now on sale here. Find out what critics are saying about the new film.

Michael is the cinematic portrayal of the life and legacy of one of the most influential artists the world has ever known. The film tells the story of Michael Jackson’s life beyond the music, tracing his journey from the discovery of his talent as the lead of The Jackson 5 to his pursuit of becoming the biggest entertainer in the world. The film highlights both his life off-stage and some of his best-known performances from his early solo career.

The new film features Broadway alum Colman Domingo and Nia Long as Michael's parents, along with Miles Teller, Jessica Sula, Liv Symone, Kevin Shinick, KeiLyn Durrel Jones, and Kendrick Sampson. Larenz Tate and Kat Graham will play Motown Records founder Berry Gordy and Diana Ross, respectively. It is directed by Antoine Fuqua from a script by John Logan.

Photo Credit: Savion Washington/Kevin Mazur/Gonzalo Marroquin/Getty Images for Lionsgate

Photos: Colman Domingo, Jaafar Jackson, & More Attend MICHAEL Los Angeles Premiere Image
Michael Buffer

Photos: Colman Domingo, Jaafar Jackson, & More Attend MICHAEL Los Angeles Premiere Image
Martin Lawrence

Photos: Colman Domingo, Jaafar Jackson, & More Attend MICHAEL Los Angeles Premiere Image
La Toya Jackson

Photos: Colman Domingo, Jaafar Jackson, & More Attend MICHAEL Los Angeles Premiere Image
Prince Jackson and Jaafar Jackson

Photos: Colman Domingo, Jaafar Jackson, & More Attend MICHAEL Los Angeles Premiere Image
Bobby Brown and Alicia Etheredge

Photos: Colman Domingo, Jaafar Jackson, & More Attend MICHAEL Los Angeles Premiere Image
Vivica A. Fox

Photos: Colman Domingo, Jaafar Jackson, & More Attend MICHAEL Los Angeles Premiere Image
Miles Teller

Photos: Colman Domingo, Jaafar Jackson, & More Attend MICHAEL Los Angeles Premiere Image
Jaafar Jackson

Photos: Colman Domingo, Jaafar Jackson, & More Attend MICHAEL Los Angeles Premiere Image
Colman Domingo

Photos: Colman Domingo, Jaafar Jackson, & More Attend MICHAEL Los Angeles Premiere Image
Wale

Photos: Colman Domingo, Jaafar Jackson, & More Attend MICHAEL Los Angeles Premiere Image
Prince Jackson

Photos: Colman Domingo, Jaafar Jackson, & More Attend MICHAEL Los Angeles Premiere Image
Nathaniel Logan

Photos: Colman Domingo, Jaafar Jackson, & More Attend MICHAEL Los Angeles Premiere Image
Laura Harrier

Photos: Colman Domingo, Jaafar Jackson, & More Attend MICHAEL Los Angeles Premiere Image
Kelvin Harrison Jr.

Photos: Colman Domingo, Jaafar Jackson, & More Attend MICHAEL Los Angeles Premiere Image
Jaylen Lyndon

Photos: Colman Domingo, Jaafar Jackson, & More Attend MICHAEL Los Angeles Premiere Image
Jaafar Jackson

Photos: Colman Domingo, Jaafar Jackson, & More Attend MICHAEL Los Angeles Premiere Image
Derek Hough

Photos: Colman Domingo, Jaafar Jackson, & More Attend MICHAEL Los Angeles Premiere Image
Colman Domingo

Photos: Colman Domingo, Jaafar Jackson, & More Attend MICHAEL Los Angeles Premiere Image
Amber Grimes

Photos: Colman Domingo, Jaafar Jackson, & More Attend MICHAEL Los Angeles Premiere Image
Andranik Madadian and Shani Rigsbee

Photos: Colman Domingo, Jaafar Jackson, & More Attend MICHAEL Los Angeles Premiere Image
Todd Gurley

Photos: Colman Domingo, Jaafar Jackson, & More Attend MICHAEL Los Angeles Premiere Image
Nia Long

Photos: Colman Domingo, Jaafar Jackson, & More Attend MICHAEL Los Angeles Premiere Image
Lisa Harris and Jimmy Jam

Photos: Colman Domingo, Jaafar Jackson, & More Attend MICHAEL Los Angeles Premiere Image
La Toya Jackson, Tre' Horton, Joseph David-Jones, KeiLyn Durrel Jones, Rhyan Hill, Jamal Henderson, Jessica Sula and Jackie Jackson

Photos: Colman Domingo, Jaafar Jackson, & More Attend MICHAEL Los Angeles Premiere Image
Joseph David-Jones, Colman Domingo, and Jaafar Jackson

Photos: Colman Domingo, Jaafar Jackson, & More Attend MICHAEL Los Angeles Premiere Image
Antoine Fuqua, Asia Fuqua, Kendrick Sampson, Deon Cole, Marlon Jackson, Jackie Jackson, La Toya Jackson, KeiLyn Durrel Jones, Jessica Sula, Colman Domingo, Joseph David-Jones, Nia Long, Jaylen Lyndon Hunter, Jaafar Jackson, Tre' Horton, Juliano Valdi, Larenz Tate, Jamal Henderson, Laura Harrier, Miles Teller, Rhyan Hill, Mike Myers, Jermajesty Jackson and Graham King

Photos: Colman Domingo, Jaafar Jackson, & More Attend MICHAEL Los Angeles Premiere Image
Lori Loughlin

Photos: Colman Domingo, Jaafar Jackson, & More Attend MICHAEL Los Angeles Premiere Image
John Branca

Photos: Colman Domingo, Jaafar Jackson, & More Attend MICHAEL Los Angeles Premiere Image
Jason Derulo

Photos: Colman Domingo, Jaafar Jackson, & More Attend MICHAEL Los Angeles Premiere Image
Magic Johnson and Cookie Johnson

Photos: Colman Domingo, Jaafar Jackson, & More Attend MICHAEL Los Angeles Premiere Image
Jessica Sula, Nia Long and Laura Harrier

Photos: Colman Domingo, Jaafar Jackson, & More Attend MICHAEL Los Angeles Premiere Image
Usher

Photos: Colman Domingo, Jaafar Jackson, & More Attend MICHAEL Los Angeles Premiere Image
Allen Iverson

Photos: Colman Domingo, Jaafar Jackson, & More Attend MICHAEL Los Angeles Premiere Image
Martin Lawrence

Photos: Colman Domingo, Jaafar Jackson, & More Attend MICHAEL Los Angeles Premiere Image
Prince Jackson, Austin Brown, Joseph David-Jones, Raven-Symoné and Evan Ross

Photos: Colman Domingo, Jaafar Jackson, & More Attend MICHAEL Los Angeles Premiere Image
Colman Domingo, Juliano Valdi, Jaafar Jackson, Nia Long, KeiLyn Durrel Jones and Larenz Tate

Photos: Colman Domingo, Jaafar Jackson, & More Attend MICHAEL Los Angeles Premiere Image
Usher, Prince Jackson and Martin Lawrence

Photos: Colman Domingo, Jaafar Jackson, & More Attend MICHAEL Los Angeles Premiere Image
Neicy Nash-Betts, Claudette Rogers Robinson, and Jessica Betts

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