Photos: CHEESY LOVE SONGS Read At Artist Salon Hosted By April Dovey Productions

On September 7, 2026, Nathan Winoto of April Dovey Productions hosted an invitation-only artist salon in New York City featuring a reading of the new musical Cheesy Love Songs, with music and lyrics by Mr. Narrater and a book by Madeleine Adriance. Check out photos below!

The afternoon featured food, drinks, and a reading of the musical for friends, artists, and industry colleagues. Directed by Gregory Keng Strasser, with music direction by Cosmo Coen and stage management by Adira Altman, the reading featured Mason Olshavsky (The Lost Boys, EPIC: The Musical), Jo Ellen Pellman (Netflix’s The Prom, White Rose), Colum Goebelbecker, Morgan Siobhan Green (Be More Chill, Hadestown National Tour), Zachary Freier-Harrison, J.P. Scattini, Isabel Asher, Bryce Gray, Molly Gold Martin, Avi Levin, Alyssa Sunew, and Lottie Doughty.

Cheesy Love Songs is an original musical comedy about a group of young actors attempting to put on the perfect rom-com musical—only for the show, and their carefully constructed expectations, to begin falling apart. Chaotic, silly, and heartfelt, the musical follows a generation of young people confronting the uncomfortable realization that neither love nor life can be perfectly scripted.

The musical was originally developed at Brown University in Providence, Rhode Island, where it received a public staged reading in April 2024 following a series of workshops and writing sessions. The September 2026 salon marked the musical’s first presentation in New York City. Winoto's Broadway co-producing credits include John Proctor Is the Villain and The Lost Boys.

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