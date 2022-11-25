Photos: Broadway Comes to the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade
The 2022 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade is now available to stream on Peacock.
Yesterday, the Broadway casts of Funny Girl, The Lion King, Some Like It Hot, and A Beautiful Noise kicked off the 2022 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade with some showstopping performances.
Watch Lea Michele and the cast of Funny Girl perform "Don't Rain On My Parade" here.
Watch the Broadway cast of The Lion King celebrate 25 years on Broadway with a performance of "The Circle of Life" here.
Watch NaTasha Yvette Williams, J. Harrison Ghee, and Adrianna Hicks perform the title number from "Some Like It Hot" here.
Check out photos from the Broadway performances on the parade below!
The 96th edition of the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade brought the nation together with a dazzling lineup featuring giant character helium balloons, fantastic floats, show-stopping marching bands, high-spirited performance groups, whimsical clowns, music stars and the one-and-only Santa Claus. The complete parade is now available to watch on Peacock.
Photos: Roy Rochlin/NBC, Cara Howe/NBC
Lea Michele as Fanny Brice from "Funny Girl"
Lea Michele as Fanny Brice from "Funny Girl"
Lea Michele as Fanny Brice from "Funny Girl"
Lea Michele as Fanny Brice from "Funny Girl"
Lea Michele as Fanny Brice From "Funny Girl"
Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb, Jared Grimes and the cast of "Funny Girl"
Lea Michele and The Cast of Funny Girl
Lea Michele as Fanny Brice and The Cast of Funny Girl
Tshidi Manye and The Cast of The Lion King
Brandon A. McCall & Pearl Khwezi
The Cast of The Lion King
The Cast of The Lion King
J. Harrison Ghee & the Cast of "Some Like It Hot"
J. Harrison Ghee & NaTasha Yvette Williams
The Cast of "Some Like it Hot"
Adrianna Hicks, J. Harrison Ghee, NaTasha Yvette Williams & the Cast of "Some Like It Hot"
Will Swenson & the Cast of "A Beautiful Noise"
Will Swenson & the Cast of "A Beautiful Noise"
Alex Hairston & The Cast of "A Beautiful Noise"