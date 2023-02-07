Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: Brian Stokes Mitchell, Alex Brightman, Lindsay Mendez, and More Attend the Ceremony For the Kleban Prize

The 2023 Kleban Prize winners are most promising musical theater lyricist Ryan Scott Oliver, and most promising musical theater librettist, co-librettist Ethan Lipton.

Feb. 07, 2023  

The 2023 Kleban Prize was presented on February 6 at BMI's New York City headquarters, 7 World Trade Center. The 2023 Kleban Prize winners are most promising musical theater lyricist Ryan Scott Oliver, and most promising musical theater librettist, co-librettist Ethan Lipton.

Among those in attendance were the Kleban Foundation Board of Directors and Officers in attendance - Andre Bishop (Artistic Director, Lincoln Center Theater), Elliot H. Brown (theatrical attorney), Kirsten Childs (Award-winning playwright, librettist - The Bubbly Black Girl Sheds Her Chameleon Skin), Richard Maltby, Jr. (Tony Award-winning director, conceiver, lyricist - Ain't Misbehavin', Baby, Miss Saigon), Richard Terrano (CPA, Marks Paneth LLP), John Weidman (Tony-nominated librettist - Contact, Anything Goes, Assassins, Pacific Overtures), Maury Yeston (Tony Award-winning composer/lyricist - Nine, Titanic), Sarah Douglas (Vice President and Co-Head Literary Division, Abrams Artists Agency).

Also in attendance were Alex Brightman (Beetlejuice, School Of Rock), Lindsay Mendez (Merrily We Roll Along, Carousel); and Brian Stokes Mitchell (Ragtime, Kiss Me Kate). The event was hosted by Seth Saltzman (Senior Vice President, ASCAP) and Patrick Cook (Director of Musical Theatre and Jazz, BMI).

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski

