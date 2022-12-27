Photos: Ben Vereen Visits the Museum Of Broadway

Legendary Broadway (and film, TV, and concert) star Ben Vereen made a holiday visit to see the new Museum Of Broadway and was amazed to check out his displays from his many Broadway triumphs including his debut Tony Award winning role in Bob Fosse's "Pippin".

The Museum of Broadway is an immersive and interactive theatrical experience devoted to musicals, plays, and the people who create them. Featuring the work of dozens of designers, artists, and theatre historians, this one-of-a-kind Museum takes visitors on a journey along the timeline of Broadway, from its birth to present day, where the past, present, and future of Broadway come together like never before!