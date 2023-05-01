Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: Barry Manilow Visits GOODNIGHT, OSCAR on Broadway

Good Night, Oscar starring Emmy Award-winning actor Sean Hayes, is now playing on Broadway at the Belasco Theatre for a 20-week limited engagement.

May. 01, 2023  

Good Night, Oscar starring Emmy Award-winning actor Sean Hayes, is now playing on Broadway at the Belasco Theatre (111 West 44th St) for a 20-week limited engagement.

See Barry Manilow visiting the show below!

In Good Night, Oscar, Sean Hayes plays Oscar Levant: Hollywood actor, concert pianist, and the most subversive wit ever to appear on television during its Golden Age.

In addition to Sean Hayes, the cast includes Emily Bergl as June Levant; Marchánt Davis as Alvin Finney; Peter Grosz as Bob Sarnoff; Ben Rappaport as Jack Paar; Alex Wyse as Max Weinbaum; and John Zdrojeski as George Gershwin. Understudies Sam Bell-Gurwitz, Thomas Michael Hammond, Stephanie Janssen, Postell Pringle, and Max Roll complete the cast.

It's 1958 and Jack Paar is hosting "The Tonight Show." He's booked his favorite guest, a pundit as hilarious as he is unpredictable: Oscar Levant, who once famously proclaimed, "There's a fine line between genius and insanity, and I have erased that line." In 90 short minutes, Oscar will have audiences howling, censors scrambling, and - when it's all over - America will be just a little less innocent than she was before.

Good Night, Oscar is produced on Broadway by Grove Entertainment (Beth Williams, Mindy Rich), Barbara Whitman, Hazy Mills Productions, Yonge Street Theatricals and Frank Marshall.

The creative team for Good Night, Oscar includes Rachel Hauck (Set Design), Emilio Sosa (Costume Design), Ben Stanton and Carolina Ortiz Herrera (Lighting Design), Andre Pluess (Sound Design), Chris Fenwick (Music Supervision), J. Jared Janas (Wig, Hair and Make-Up Design), Stephen Kopel (Casting), and Jacqueline E. Lawton (Dramaturgy).






Related Stories
Video: Go Inside the GOOD NIGHT, OSCAR Opening Night Curtain Call! Photo
Video: Go Inside the GOOD NIGHT, OSCAR Opening Night Curtain Call!
Good Night, Oscar starring Emmy Award-winning actor Sean Hayes, opened on Broadway last night, Monday, April 24th at the Belasco Theatre (111 West 44th St) for a 20-week limited engagement. See video of Sean and the company taking their opening night bows!
Video: Stars Walk the Red Carpet at GOOD NIGHT, OSCAR Photo
Video: Stars Walk the Red Carpet at GOOD NIGHT, OSCAR
The stars came out to celebrate last night at the Belasco Theatre, where the new American play, Good Night, Oscar starring Sean Hayes opened. BroadwayWorld was there and you can check out interviews with Graham Norton, Lea DeLaria, Michael Feinstein, Cynthia Nixon, Shoshana Bean, Dale Soules, LaChanze, Katie Finneran, and more!
Photos: Inside the Opening Night Party For GOOD NIGHT, OSCAR Photo
Photos: Inside the Opening Night Party For GOOD NIGHT, OSCAR
The new American play, Good Night, Oscar starring Sean Hayes opened on Broadway last night, April 24, at the Belasco Theatre. BroadwayWorld was there and you can check out photos from the opening night party here!
Photos: The Cast of GOOD NIGHT, OSCAR Takes Their Opening Night Bows Photo
Photos: The Cast of GOOD NIGHT, OSCAR Takes Their Opening Night Bows
The new American play, Good Night, Oscar starring Sean Hayes opened on Broadway last night, April 24, at the Belasco Theatre. BroadwayWorld was there and you can check out photos of the cast taking their bows here!

From This Author - Bruce Glikas


Photos: Julianne Hough Visits SIX on BroadwayPhotos: Julianne Hough Visits SIX on Broadway
May 1, 2023

See photos of Julianne Hough visiting Six on Broadway!
Photos: Barry Manilow Visits GOODNIGHT, OSCAR on BroadwayPhotos: Barry Manilow Visits GOODNIGHT, OSCAR on Broadway
May 1, 2023

Check out photos of Barry Manilow visiting Good Night, Oscar on Broadway!
Photos: Frankie Valli & Rosie O'Donnell Visit A BEAUTIFUL NOISE, THE NEIL DIAMOND MUSICALPhotos: Frankie Valli & Rosie O'Donnell Visit A BEAUTIFUL NOISE, THE NEIL DIAMOND MUSICAL
May 1, 2023

See photos of Frankie Valli & Rosie O'Donnell at A Beautiful Noise, The Neil Diamond Musical.
Photos: Marissa Jaret Winokur, Alex Edelman & Hunter Schafer Visit LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORSPhotos: Marissa Jaret Winokur, Alex Edelman & Hunter Schafer Visit LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS
May 1, 2023

See photos of Marissa Jaret Winokur, Alex Edelman and Hunter Schafer at Little Shop of Horrors!
Photos: Glenn Close Visits SHUCKED on BroadwayPhotos: Glenn Close Visits SHUCKED on Broadway
May 1, 2023

Check out a photo of Glenn Close visiting Shucked on Broadway!
share