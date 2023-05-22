Video: Sean Hayes Reveals Why Starring in GOOD NIGHT, OSCAR is 'Therapeutic' to Him on CBS MORNINGS

Sean Hayes sat down on CBS Mornings to discuss starring on Broadway in Good Night, Oscar.

Hayes revealed how starring as Oscar Levant in the new play is "almost therapeutic" to him.

"I was the youngest of five kids, all I did was observe. I grew up around a lot of addiction and some mental health issues so I absorb it as a kid," Hayes shared. "So for me it's almost therapeutic to play something like this. I get something out of it, too."

Hayes also discussed why the performance is such a departure from his Will & Grace character, how Broadway relies on the Tony Awards, and more. Watch the interview below!

The new American play, Good Night, Oscar starring Sean Hayes is now running on Broadway at the Belasco Theatre. Written by Pulitzer Prize-winner Doug Wright and directed by Lisa Peterson, Good Night, Oscar's 20-week limited engagement will end on August 27.

In addition to Sean Hayes, the cast includes Emily Bergl as June Levant; Marchánt Davis as Alvin Finney; Peter Grosz as Bob Sarnoff; Ben Rappaport as Jack Paar; Alex Wyse as Max Weinbaum; and John Zdrojeski as George Gershwin. Understudies Sam Bell-Gurwitz; Thomas Michael Hammond, Stephanie Janssen, Postell Pringle and Max Roll complete the cast.

In Good Night, Oscar, Sean Hayes plays Oscar Levant: Hollywood actor, concert pianist, and the most subversive wit ever to appear on television during its Golden Age.

Watch the interview here:



