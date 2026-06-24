Photos: Backstage at BROADWAY BARES: LICENSE TO STRIP

Go backstage at Broadway Bares with stars from Titanique, Death Becomes Her, CATS: The Jellicle Ball, and more! The espionage-inspired production immersed two sold-out audiences in a world of covert operations, barely classified secrets, liberation and love, raising a record-breaking $2,534,428 for Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS.

See new photos of Broadway's best preparing to step onstage for the fiercest show of the year. The new photos feature Frankie Grande, Qween Jean, Layton Williams, J. Harrison Ghee, Shoshana Bean, Taurean Everett, MiMi Scardulla, Michael Graceffa, Jimin Moon, Emma Sofia, and more.

The evening’s success will help hundreds of thousands of people in all 50 states, Puerto Rico and Washington, D.C., including members of the theater and entertainment community, access meals and medication, healthcare, housing assistance, counseling and other essential services. At a time when many communities face growing economic uncertainty and devastating funding cuts, this support makes a lifesaving impact at a critical moment.