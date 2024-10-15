News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Photos: BACK TO THE FUTURE Celebrates 500 Performances on Broadway

The celebration was held on Sunday, October 13th.

By: Oct. 15, 2024
On Sunday, October 13th, the Broadway production of BACK TO THE FUTURE: The Musical celebrated their 500th performance on Broadway at the Winter Garden Theatre. Check out photos from the celebration below!

BACK TO THE FUTURE: The Musical currently stars Tony Award winner and 2024 Tony Award Nominee Roger Bart (Doc Brown), Casey Likes (Marty McFly), Evan Alexander Smith (George McFly), Liana Hunt (Lorraine Baines), Jelani Remy (Goldie Wilson/Marvin Berry), and Nathaniel Hackmann (Biff Tannen). The ensemble includes David Josefsberg (Strickland), Mikaela Secada (Jennifer Parker), Aaron Alcaraz, Gregory Carl Banks Jr., Susie Carroll, Brendan Chan, Kevin CurtisSamuel Gerber, Marc Heitzman, Kimberly ImmanuelJoshua Kenneth Allen JohnsonJamary KendricksKatie LaDucaJJ NiemannJessie PeltierBecca PetersenJonalyn SaxerBlakely SlaybaughGabi Stapulaand Davis Wayne

BACK TO THE FUTURE: The Musical is directed by Tony Award winner John Rando and features a multi-Tony and Olivier Award-winning design team that includes 2024 Tony Award Nominee Tim Hatley (set and costume design), Tim Lutkin and Hugh Vanstone (lighting), Gareth Owen (sound) and 2024 Tony Award Nominee Finn Ross (video), with choreography by Chris Bailey, musical supervision and arrangements by Nick Finlow, illusions by Chris Fisher, orchestrations by Ethan Poppand Bryan Crook, dance arrangements by David Chase, music direction by Ted Arthur and casting by Tara Rubin.

Marty McFly is a rock ‘n’ roll teenager who is accidentally transported back to 1955 in a time-travelling DeLorean invented by his friend, Dr. Emmett Brown. But before he can return to 1985, Marty must make sure his high school-aged parents fall in love in order to save his own existence.

Photo Credit: Andy Henderson

Back to the Future celebrates 500 performances

Back to the Future celebrates 500 performances

Back to the Future celebrates 500 performances

Back to the Future celebrates 500 performances

Back to the Future celebrates 500 performances




