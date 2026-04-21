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Photos: Audra McDonald and Bonnie Milligan Visit BEACHES on Broadway

Performances of Beaches will continue through Sunday, September 6. 

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Performances are now underway for the Broadway production of Beaches, A New Musical. Previews began at the Majestic Theatre on Friday, March 27, ahead of opening night on Wednesday, April 22. Performances will continue through Sunday, September 6. 

Audra McDonald and Bonnie Milligan recently paid a visit to the show, and posed with the cast backstage after the performance. Check out photos below!

The cast of Beaches, A New Musical, is led by Jessica Vosk and Kelli Barrett as Cee Cee Bloom and Bertie White and features Sarah Bockel, Harper Burns, Eric Coles, Taylor Sage Evans, Mia Gerachis, Zeya Grace, Joelle GullyBen JacobyStephanie Martignetti, Emma Ogea, Olive Ross-Kline, Bailey Ryon, Paul Adam Schaefer, Samantha SchwartzBrent ThiessenLael Van Keuren, and Zurin Villanueva

Based on the New York Times bestseller that became a blockbuster film, written by Iris Rainer DartBeaches brings to the stage one of the most iconic friendships in popular culture – made famous on screen by Bette Midler and Barbara Hershey. This sweeping, emotional, and joy-filled new musical follows the vivacious Cee Cee and elegant Bertie, who meet as children and become fast friends. From pen-pals to roommates to romantic rivals, Cee Cee and Bertie’s oil-and-water friendship perseveres through even the most tragic trials. With a touching vulnerability, Beaches exemplifies the triumph of the human spirit and the bonds of friendship. The new musical features a book by Iris Rainer Dart & Thom Thomas, music by Mike Stoller and lyrics by Dart. The musical was developed in collaboration with David Austin

Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas

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