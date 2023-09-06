Photos: Aaron Rodgers & The New York Jets Visit MJ for HARD KNOCKS Finale

MJ on Broadway was featured on the season finale episode of HBO’s Emmy-Award winning series “Hard Knocks.”

In it’s 17th season, the show has been following the New York Jets as they prepare for the 2023-2024 NFL Season. Throughout the earlier episodes, Defensive Lineman Solomon Thomas and Tight End CJ Uzomah, recurring audience members at MJ, can be seen championing the show and Broadway in general while encouraging their teammates to see it themselves.

“Being able to take my teammates to MJ the Musical with Solly was truly a once in a lifetime experience," Uzomah stated. "Our love and affinity for theater has now poured into those who attended and we couldn’t be happier to have been able to shared our off the field passion. It truly was an unforgettable experience and I can’t thank the MJ the Musical cast and crew for all of the love and hospitality.”

In the finale episode, they bring 10 of their teammates to the Neil Simon Theatre where they can be seen enjoying MJ (the majority of the team’s first Broadway show), meeting the cast and creative team, and even attempting their best moonwalk on stage. The episode can be streamed HBO Max tonight at 10:00PM ET.

Players and coaches in attendance included quarterbacks Aaron Rodgers, Zach Wilson and Timothy Boyle; Defensive Linemen Solomon Thomas, Tanzel Smart, and John Franklin-Myers, Tight Ends CJ Uzomah and Tyler Conklin; Linebacker Quinton Jefferson; Running Back Michael Carter II; Wide Receiver Randall Cobb; Offensive Lineman Chris Glaser; and Offensive Coordinator Nathaniel Hackett.

“It was an amazing experience taking a bunch of my teammates to MJ with CJ Uzomah! We all had such a great time, and the performance was absolutely incredible,” said Solomon Thomas. “The guys loved it and we had some first time Broadway attendees with us. They are Broadway fans now. Thank you to MJ for the amazing experience!”

Check out photos from the Jets' visit to MJ: the Musical below.

Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas