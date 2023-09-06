Photos: Aaron Rodgers & The New York Jets Visit MJ for HARD KNOCKS Finale

Teh episode is now streaming on MAX.

By: Sep. 06, 2023

MJ on Broadway was featured on the season finale episode of HBO’s Emmy-Award winning series “Hard Knocks.”

In it’s 17th season, the show has been following the New York Jets as they prepare for the 2023-2024 NFL Season. Throughout the earlier episodes, Defensive Lineman Solomon Thomas and Tight End CJ Uzomah, recurring audience members at MJ, can be seen championing the show and Broadway in general while encouraging their teammates to see it themselves.

“Being able to take my teammates to MJ the Musical with Solly was truly a once in a lifetime experience," Uzomah stated. "Our love and affinity for theater has now poured into those who attended and we couldn’t be happier to have been able to shared our off the field passion. It truly was an unforgettable experience and I can’t thank the MJ the Musical cast and crew for all of the love and hospitality.”

In the finale episode, they bring 10 of their teammates to the Neil Simon Theatre where they can be seen enjoying MJ (the majority of the team’s first Broadway show), meeting the cast and creative team, and even attempting their best moonwalk on stage. The episode can be streamed HBO Max tonight at 10:00PM ET.

Players and coaches in attendance included quarterbacks Aaron Rodgers, Zach Wilson and Timothy Boyle; Defensive Linemen Solomon Thomas, Tanzel Smart, and John Franklin-Myers, Tight Ends CJ Uzomah and Tyler Conklin; Linebacker Quinton Jefferson; Running Back Michael Carter II; Wide Receiver Randall Cobb; Offensive Lineman Chris Glaser; and Offensive Coordinator Nathaniel Hackett. 

“It was an amazing experience taking a bunch of my teammates to MJ with CJ Uzomah! We all had such a great time, and the performance was absolutely incredible,” said Solomon Thomas. “The guys loved it and we had some first time Broadway attendees with us. They are Broadway fans now. Thank you to MJ for the amazing experience!”

Check out photos from the Jets' visit to MJ: the Musical below.

Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas

MJ the Musical
(Back Row L-R) John Franklin-Myers, CJ Uzomah, Tim Boyle, Aaron Rodgers, Zach Wilson, Chris Glaser, Solomon Thomas, Quinton Jefferson (Front Row L-R) Michael Carter II, Randall Cobb, Tyler Conklin, Tanzel Smart of The NY Jets

MJ the Musical
NY Jets Aaron Rodgers, John Franklin-Myers and Tyler Conklin

MJ the Musical
NY Jet Tim Boyle and Elijah Johnson

MJ the Musical
NY Jets Aaron Rodgers

MJ the Musical
NY Jets Aaron Rodgers and Elijah Johnson

MJ the Musical
NY Jets Chris Glaser, Zach Wilson, Michael Carter II, John Franklin-Myers, Aaron Rodgers, Elijah Johnson and Tyler Conklin

MJ the Musical
NY Jets Aaron Rodgers, Quinton Jefferson, Tanzel Smart, Tim Boyle, Elijah Johnson

MJ the Musical
NY Jets Chris Glaser, Zach Wilson, Michael Carter II, Aaron Rodgers, John Franklin-Myers, Tyler Conklin, Quinton Jefferson and Elijah Johnson

MJ the Musical
NY Jets CJ Uzomah and Elijah Johnson

MJ the Musical
NY Jets John Franklin-Myers, Tim Boyle and Randall Cobb

MJ the Musical
Ayana George, NY Jets Aaron Rodgers & John Franklin-Myers

MJ the Musical
NY Jets John Franklin Myers, Quinton Jefferson, Solomon Thomas and Randall Cobb

MJ the Musical
NY Jets Coach Nathaniel Hacket, Elijah Johnson, NY Jets Chris Glaser, Tavon Olds-Sample, NY Jets Tyler Conklin, Tim Boyle and CJ Uzomah

MJ the Musical
NY Jets Zach Wilson, Elijah Johnson, NY Jets Coach Nathaniel Hacket, NY Jets Aaron Rodgers and Tyler Conklin

MJ the Musical
NY Jets CJ Uzomah, Tyler Conklin, Aaron Rodgers, Chris Glaser, Kyle Robinson, NY Jets Tim Boyle and Michael Carter II

MJ the Musical
NY Jets Solomon Thomas, Joey Sorge, NY Jets Chris Glaser and Tanzel Smart

MJ the Musical
NY Jets John Franklin-Myers, CJ Uzomah, Timothy Boyle, Aaron Rodgers, Zach Wilson, Chris Glaser, Solomon Thomas, Quinton Jefferson, Michael Carter II, Randall Cobb, Tyler Conklin, Tanzel Smart with Producer Lia Vollack

MJ the Musical
NY Jets John Franklin-Myers, CJ Uzomah, Timothy Boyle, Aaron Rodgers, Zach Wilson, Chris Glaser, Solomon Thomas, Quinton Jefferson, Michael Carter II, Randall Cobb, Tyler Conklin, Tanzel Smart with Book Writer Lynn Nottage & son Melkamu Gerber

MJ the Musical
"MJ" guitarist Alex Nolan and NY Jets Aaron Rodgers

MJ the Musical
NY Jets Aaron Rodgers

MJ the Musical
NY Jets John Franklin-Myers, CJ Uzomah, Timothy Boyle, Aaron Rodgers, Zach Wilson, Chris Glaser, Solomon Thomas, Quinton Jefferson, Michael Carter II, Randall Cobb, Tyler Conklin, Tanzel Smart pose with the cast of "MJ" on Broadway

MJ the Musical
NY Jets John Franklin-Myers, CJ Uzomah, Timothy Boyle, Aaron Rodgers, Zach Wilson, Chris Glaser, Solomon Thomas, Quinton Jefferson, Michael Carter II, Randall Cobb, Tyler Conklin, Tanzel Smart pose backstage with the cast, creative team and crew of "MJ" on Broadway




