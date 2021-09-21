Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: Ari'el Stachel, Reeve Carney, Eva Noblezada and More Attend the Public Theater 2021 Gala

pixeltracker

Guests in attendance included Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Ari'el Stachel, Justin Paul, Amber Gray, Reeve Carney, Eva Noblezada, Amy Sherman-Palladino, and more!

Sep. 21, 2021  

The Public Theater hosted its 2021 gala, with the final performance of Merry Wives, last night, September 20.

BroadwayWorld was there and you can check out photos below!

Guests in attendance included Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Steve Earle, David Harbour, Jane Krakowski, Neil Patrick Harris, David Burtka, Jenn Colella, Steve Madden, F. Murray Abraham, Reeve Carney, Eva Noblezada, Rachel Dratch, Tim Blake Nelson, Conrad Ricamora, Amber Gray, Yael "Yaya" Reich, Ari'el Stachel, Kiki Layne, Noma Dumezweni, Nikki M. James, Suzan-Lori Parks, Gideon Glick, Kimber Elayne Sprawl, Krysta Rodriguez, Ana Villafañe, Jessica Vosk, Gail Papp, David Rockwell, and Speaker Corey Johnson.

The gala honored Founder and former Artistic Director, Joe Papp, who would have celebrated his 100th birthday this past June. Joe was a champion of New York and believed fiercely in theater created of, by, and for all people. We are proud to celebrate the return of live performances at The Delacorte Theater by honoring his life and legacy.

Additionally, they honored Public Theater Community Member, Vivian Jett Brown, with an inaugural Annual Community Leadership Award.

The Annual Community Leadership Award recognizes a member of The Public Theater who has provided exemplary service to their community by establishing meaningful relationships and enhancing the lives of their neighbors. The recipient opens sustainable pathways for all New Yorkers to express their creative power, embodying the belief that culture belongs to everyone. Their leadership leaves lasting impact on their community, The Public Theater, and the city of New York.

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski

Photos: Ari'el Stachel, Reeve Carney, Eva Noblezada and More Attend the Public Theater 2021 Gala
Arielle Tepper, Saheem Ali, Mandy Hackett

Photos: Ari'el Stachel, Reeve Carney, Eva Noblezada and More Attend the Public Theater 2021 Gala
Arielle Tepper, Saheem Ali, Mandy Hackett

Photos: Ari'el Stachel, Reeve Carney, Eva Noblezada and More Attend the Public Theater 2021 Gala
Gail Papp

Photos: Ari'el Stachel, Reeve Carney, Eva Noblezada and More Attend the Public Theater 2021 Gala
Gail Papp

Photos: Ari'el Stachel, Reeve Carney, Eva Noblezada and More Attend the Public Theater 2021 Gala
Vivian Jett Brown

Photos: Ari'el Stachel, Reeve Carney, Eva Noblezada and More Attend the Public Theater 2021 Gala
Vivian Jett Brown

Photos: Ari'el Stachel, Reeve Carney, Eva Noblezada and More Attend the Public Theater 2021 Gala
Honorees and their guests

Photos: Ari'el Stachel, Reeve Carney, Eva Noblezada and More Attend the Public Theater 2021 Gala
Rev. William H. Critzman, Patrick Willingham, Arielle Tepper, Laurie Eustis, Oskar Eustis

Photos: Ari'el Stachel, Reeve Carney, Eva Noblezada and More Attend the Public Theater 2021 Gala
Laurie Eustis, Oskar Eustis

Photos: Ari'el Stachel, Reeve Carney, Eva Noblezada and More Attend the Public Theater 2021 Gala
Laurie Eustis, Oskar Eustis

Photos: Ari'el Stachel, Reeve Carney, Eva Noblezada and More Attend the Public Theater 2021 Gala
Patrick Willingham, Rev. William H. Critzman

Photos: Ari'el Stachel, Reeve Carney, Eva Noblezada and More Attend the Public Theater 2021 Gala
Patrick Willingham, Rev. William H. Critzman

Photos: Ari'el Stachel, Reeve Carney, Eva Noblezada and More Attend the Public Theater 2021 Gala
Conrad Ricamora

Photos: Ari'el Stachel, Reeve Carney, Eva Noblezada and More Attend the Public Theater 2021 Gala
Conrad Ricamora

Photos: Ari'el Stachel, Reeve Carney, Eva Noblezada and More Attend the Public Theater 2021 Gala
Noma Dumezweni, Jeremy Adams

Photos: Ari'el Stachel, Reeve Carney, Eva Noblezada and More Attend the Public Theater 2021 Gala
Noma Dumezweni, Jeremy Adams

Photos: Ari'el Stachel, Reeve Carney, Eva Noblezada and More Attend the Public Theater 2021 Gala
Oskar Eustis, Arielle Tepper, Patrick Willingham

Photos: Ari'el Stachel, Reeve Carney, Eva Noblezada and More Attend the Public Theater 2021 Gala
Oskar Eustis, Arielle Tepper, Patrick Willingham

Photos: Ari'el Stachel, Reeve Carney, Eva Noblezada and More Attend the Public Theater 2021 Gala
Suzan-Lori Parks, Christian Konopka

Photos: Ari'el Stachel, Reeve Carney, Eva Noblezada and More Attend the Public Theater 2021 Gala
Suzan-Lori Parks, Christian Konopka

Photos: Ari'el Stachel, Reeve Carney, Eva Noblezada and More Attend the Public Theater 2021 Gala
Neil Patrick Harris, David Burtka

Photos: Ari'el Stachel, Reeve Carney, Eva Noblezada and More Attend the Public Theater 2021 Gala
Neil Patrick Harris, David Burtka

Photos: Ari'el Stachel, Reeve Carney, Eva Noblezada and More Attend the Public Theater 2021 Gala
Nikki M. James

Photos: Ari'el Stachel, Reeve Carney, Eva Noblezada and More Attend the Public Theater 2021 Gala
Nikki M. James

Photos: Ari'el Stachel, Reeve Carney, Eva Noblezada and More Attend the Public Theater 2021 Gala
Steve Earle

Photos: Ari'el Stachel, Reeve Carney, Eva Noblezada and More Attend the Public Theater 2021 Gala
Steve Earle

Photos: Ari'el Stachel, Reeve Carney, Eva Noblezada and More Attend the Public Theater 2021 Gala
Your Queens

Photos: Ari'el Stachel, Reeve Carney, Eva Noblezada and More Attend the Public Theater 2021 Gala
David Rockwell

Photos: Ari'el Stachel, Reeve Carney, Eva Noblezada and More Attend the Public Theater 2021 Gala
David Rockwell

Photos: Ari'el Stachel, Reeve Carney, Eva Noblezada and More Attend the Public Theater 2021 Gala
Jane Krakowski

Photos: Ari'el Stachel, Reeve Carney, Eva Noblezada and More Attend the Public Theater 2021 Gala
Jane Krakowski

Photos: Ari'el Stachel, Reeve Carney, Eva Noblezada and More Attend the Public Theater 2021 Gala
Sarin Monae West, Zonya Love

Photos: Ari'el Stachel, Reeve Carney, Eva Noblezada and More Attend the Public Theater 2021 Gala
Sarin Monae West, Zonya Love

Photos: Ari'el Stachel, Reeve Carney, Eva Noblezada and More Attend the Public Theater 2021 Gala
David Harbour

Photos: Ari'el Stachel, Reeve Carney, Eva Noblezada and More Attend the Public Theater 2021 Gala
David Harbour

Photos: Ari'el Stachel, Reeve Carney, Eva Noblezada and More Attend the Public Theater 2021 Gala
Jesse Tyler Ferguson

Photos: Ari'el Stachel, Reeve Carney, Eva Noblezada and More Attend the Public Theater 2021 Gala
Jesse Tyler Ferguson

Photos: Ari'el Stachel, Reeve Carney, Eva Noblezada and More Attend the Public Theater 2021 Gala
Eva Noblezada, Reeve Carney

Photos: Ari'el Stachel, Reeve Carney, Eva Noblezada and More Attend the Public Theater 2021 Gala
Eva Noblezada, Reeve Carney

Photos: Ari'el Stachel, Reeve Carney, Eva Noblezada and More Attend the Public Theater 2021 Gala
Amber Gray, Yael "Yaya" Reich

Photos: Ari'el Stachel, Reeve Carney, Eva Noblezada and More Attend the Public Theater 2021 Gala
Amber Gray, Yael "Yaya" Reich

Photos: Ari'el Stachel, Reeve Carney, Eva Noblezada and More Attend the Public Theater 2021 Gala
Amber Gray, Yael "Yaya" Reich, Eva Noblezada, Reeve Carney

Photos: Ari'el Stachel, Reeve Carney, Eva Noblezada and More Attend the Public Theater 2021 Gala
F. Murray Abraham

Photos: Ari'el Stachel, Reeve Carney, Eva Noblezada and More Attend the Public Theater 2021 Gala
F. Murray Abraham

Photos: Ari'el Stachel, Reeve Carney, Eva Noblezada and More Attend the Public Theater 2021 Gala
Gideon Glick

Photos: Ari'el Stachel, Reeve Carney, Eva Noblezada and More Attend the Public Theater 2021 Gala
Gideon Glick

Photos: Ari'el Stachel, Reeve Carney, Eva Noblezada and More Attend the Public Theater 2021 Gala
Rachel Dratch

Photos: Ari'el Stachel, Reeve Carney, Eva Noblezada and More Attend the Public Theater 2021 Gala
Rachel Dratch

Photos: Ari'el Stachel, Reeve Carney, Eva Noblezada and More Attend the Public Theater 2021 Gala
Jenn Colella, Mo Mullen

Photos: Ari'el Stachel, Reeve Carney, Eva Noblezada and More Attend the Public Theater 2021 Gala
Jenn Colella, Mo Mullen

Photos: Ari'el Stachel, Reeve Carney, Eva Noblezada and More Attend the Public Theater 2021 Gala
Krysta Rodriguez

Photos: Ari'el Stachel, Reeve Carney, Eva Noblezada and More Attend the Public Theater 2021 Gala
Krysta Rodriguez

Photos: Ari'el Stachel, Reeve Carney, Eva Noblezada and More Attend the Public Theater 2021 Gala
Tim Blake Nelson, Lisa Benavides

Photos: Ari'el Stachel, Reeve Carney, Eva Noblezada and More Attend the Public Theater 2021 Gala
Tim Blake Nelson, Lisa Benavides

Photos: Ari'el Stachel, Reeve Carney, Eva Noblezada and More Attend the Public Theater 2021 Gala
Jessica Vosk

Photos: Ari'el Stachel, Reeve Carney, Eva Noblezada and More Attend the Public Theater 2021 Gala
Jessica Vosk

Photos: Ari'el Stachel, Reeve Carney, Eva Noblezada and More Attend the Public Theater 2021 Gala
Jessica Vosk, Michael DiLiberto

Photos: Ari'el Stachel, Reeve Carney, Eva Noblezada and More Attend the Public Theater 2021 Gala
Kimber Elayne Sprawl

Photos: Ari'el Stachel, Reeve Carney, Eva Noblezada and More Attend the Public Theater 2021 Gala
Kimber Elayne Sprawl

Photos: Ari'el Stachel, Reeve Carney, Eva Noblezada and More Attend the Public Theater 2021 Gala
Kiki Layne, Ari'el Stachel

Photos: Ari'el Stachel, Reeve Carney, Eva Noblezada and More Attend the Public Theater 2021 Gala
Kiki Layne, Ari'el Stachel

Photos: Ari'el Stachel, Reeve Carney, Eva Noblezada and More Attend the Public Theater 2021 Gala
Ana Villafane

Photos: Ari'el Stachel, Reeve Carney, Eva Noblezada and More Attend the Public Theater 2021 Gala
Ana Villafane

Photos: Ari'el Stachel, Reeve Carney, Eva Noblezada and More Attend the Public Theater 2021 Gala
Corey Johnson and guest


Related Articles

Featured on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes & More
Nic Rouleau Photo
Nic Rouleau
Max von Essen Photo
Max von Essen
Jonalyn Saxer Photo
Jonalyn Saxer

From This Author Jennifer Broski