Photos: Ari'el Stachel, Reeve Carney, Eva Noblezada and More Attend the Public Theater 2021 Gala

The Public Theater hosted its 2021 gala, with the final performance of Merry Wives, last night, September 20.

Guests in attendance included Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Steve Earle, David Harbour, Jane Krakowski, Neil Patrick Harris, David Burtka, Jenn Colella, Steve Madden, F. Murray Abraham, Reeve Carney, Eva Noblezada, Rachel Dratch, Tim Blake Nelson, Conrad Ricamora, Amber Gray, Yael "Yaya" Reich, Ari'el Stachel, Kiki Layne, Noma Dumezweni, Nikki M. James, Suzan-Lori Parks, Gideon Glick, Kimber Elayne Sprawl, Krysta Rodriguez, Ana Villafañe, Jessica Vosk, Gail Papp, David Rockwell, and Speaker Corey Johnson.

The gala honored Founder and former Artistic Director, Joe Papp, who would have celebrated his 100th birthday this past June. Joe was a champion of New York and believed fiercely in theater created of, by, and for all people. We are proud to celebrate the return of live performances at The Delacorte Theater by honoring his life and legacy.