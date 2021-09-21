Photos: Ari'el Stachel, Reeve Carney, Eva Noblezada and More Attend the Public Theater 2021 Gala
The Public Theater hosted its 2021 gala, with the final performance of Merry Wives, last night, September 20.
Guests in attendance included Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Steve Earle, David Harbour, Jane Krakowski, Neil Patrick Harris, David Burtka, Jenn Colella, Steve Madden, F. Murray Abraham, Reeve Carney, Eva Noblezada, Rachel Dratch, Tim Blake Nelson, Conrad Ricamora, Amber Gray, Yael "Yaya" Reich, Ari'el Stachel, Kiki Layne, Noma Dumezweni, Nikki M. James, Suzan-Lori Parks, Gideon Glick, Kimber Elayne Sprawl, Krysta Rodriguez, Ana Villafañe, Jessica Vosk, Gail Papp, David Rockwell, and Speaker Corey Johnson.
The gala honored Founder and former Artistic Director, Joe Papp, who would have celebrated his 100th birthday this past June. Joe was a champion of New York and believed fiercely in theater created of, by, and for all people. We are proud to celebrate the return of live performances at The Delacorte Theater by honoring his life and legacy.
Additionally, they honored Public Theater Community Member, Vivian Jett Brown, with an inaugural Annual Community Leadership Award.
The Annual Community Leadership Award recognizes a member of The Public Theater who has provided exemplary service to their community by establishing meaningful relationships and enhancing the lives of their neighbors. The recipient opens sustainable pathways for all New Yorkers to express their creative power, embodying the belief that culture belongs to everyone. Their leadership leaves lasting impact on their community, The Public Theater, and the city of New York.
Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski
Arielle Tepper, Saheem Ali, Mandy Hackett
Vivian Jett Brown
Honorees and their guests
Rev. William H. Critzman, Patrick Willingham, Arielle Tepper, Laurie Eustis, Oskar Eustis
Patrick Willingham, Rev. William H. Critzman
Oskar Eustis, Arielle Tepper, Patrick Willingham
Suzan-Lori Parks, Christian Konopka
Neil Patrick Harris, David Burtka
Your Queens
Sarin Monae West, Zonya Love
Amber Gray, Yael "Yaya" Reich
Amber Gray, Yael "Yaya" Reich, Eva Noblezada, Reeve Carney
Jenn Colella, Mo Mullen
Tim Blake Nelson, Lisa Benavides
Jessica Vosk, Michael DiLiberto
Corey Johnson and guest