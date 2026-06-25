Photo: Rodney Ingram and Sonya Balsara in ALADDIN on Broadway

Broadway alum Rodney Ingram took over the title role in Aladdin earlier this year (Tuesday, February 3), and new production photography of him with Sonya Balsara (Jasmine) has been revealed!

Ingram made his Broadway debut in the ensemble of the Broadway company from 2015-2017 and played Aladdin briefly in 2020 before originating the role in Mexico City in 2021. His other credits include: Raoul in The Phantom of the Opera (30th anniversary Broadway cast), The Little Mermaid, Little Women, Children of Eden, Master Class.

Aladdin, the hit musical based on the Academy Award-winning animated film, opened on Broadway at the New Amsterdam Theatre to critical acclaim on March 20, 2014 and quickly established itself as one of the biggest hits in Broadway history.

Produced by Disney Theatrical Group, under the direction of Andrew Flatt and Anne Quart, Aladdin features music by Tony Award and eight-time Oscar winner Alan Menken (Beauty and the Beast, Newsies, Sister Act), lyrics by two-time Oscar winner Howard Ashman (Beauty and the Beast, The Little Mermaid), three-time Tony Award and three-time Oscar winner Tim Rice (Evita, Aida) and six-time Tony Award nominee Chad Beguelin (The Wedding Singer), with a book by Beguelin, and is directed and choreographed by two-time Tony Award winner Casey Nicholaw (Hercules, The Book of Mormon).

Aladdin, adapted from the animated Disney film and centuries-old folktales including “One Thousand and One Nights,” is brought to fresh theatrical life in this bold new musical. Aladdin’s journey sweeps audiences into an exciting world of daring adventure, classic comedy and timeless romance. This new production features a full score, including the five cherished songs from the Academy Award-winning soundtrack and more written especially for the stage.

Photo credit: Matthew Murphy

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