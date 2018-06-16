Photo Flashback: Broadway Bares All! The Most Memorable Moments of Broadway's Hottest Night

Click Here for More Articles on BC/EFA

A star-studded lineup of Broadway's best will join in a flirty evening of fun, games and unparalleled striptease at Broadway Bares: Game Night at 9:30 pm and midnight this Sunday, June 17, 2018.

The show's special guests will include Matt Bomer, Charlie Carver, Robin de Jesús, Andrew Rannells, Michael Benjamin Washington and Tuc Watkinsfrom the critically acclaimed revival of The Boys in the Band. Also among the Broadway favorites scheduled to perform are Tony Award nominee and star of Summer: The Donna Summer Musical Ariana DeBose, The Phantom of the Opera's Jay Armstrong Johnson, Escape to Margaritaville's Alison Luff and Rema Webb, recent Kinky Boots star Kirstin Maldonado of the hit a cappella group Pentatonix, Olivier Award winner Lesli Margherita, Tony nominee and Mean Girls star Ashley Park, The Lion King's L. Steven Taylor, SpongeBob SquarePants' Wesley Taylor and with a special appearance by two-time Tony winner Judith Light.

Combining the sexy wink of classic burlesque with today's favorite pop music, Broadway Bares: Game Night will put a seductive spin on games you know and love in the highly choreographed, highly produced annual spectacular. From a pulsating poke at pinball to saucy virtual reality video games, don't miss the titillating live show where anything can happen. For tickets, visit broadwaycares.org.

BroadwayWorld has rounded up some of the hottest pictures from 2007 and beyond in anticipation for the big event this Sunday. Check out the full gallery below!

