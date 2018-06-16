Photo Flashback: Broadway Bares All! The Most Memorable Moments of Broadway's Hottest Night
A star-studded lineup of Broadway's best will join in a flirty evening of fun, games and unparalleled striptease at Broadway Bares: Game Night at 9:30 pm and midnight this Sunday, June 17, 2018.
The show's special guests will include Matt Bomer, Charlie Carver, Robin de Jesús, Andrew Rannells, Michael Benjamin Washington and Tuc Watkinsfrom the critically acclaimed revival of The Boys in the Band. Also among the Broadway favorites scheduled to perform are Tony Award nominee and star of Summer: The Donna Summer Musical Ariana DeBose, The Phantom of the Opera's Jay Armstrong Johnson, Escape to Margaritaville's Alison Luff and Rema Webb, recent Kinky Boots star Kirstin Maldonado of the hit a cappella group Pentatonix, Olivier Award winner Lesli Margherita, Tony nominee and Mean Girls star Ashley Park, The Lion King's L. Steven Taylor, SpongeBob SquarePants' Wesley Taylor and with a special appearance by two-time Tony winner Judith Light.
Combining the sexy wink of classic burlesque with today's favorite pop music, Broadway Bares: Game Night will put a seductive spin on games you know and love in the highly choreographed, highly produced annual spectacular. From a pulsating poke at pinball to saucy virtual reality video games, don't miss the titillating live show where anything can happen. For tickets, visit broadwaycares.org.
BroadwayWorld has rounded up some of the hottest pictures from 2007 and beyond in anticipation for the big event this Sunday. Check out the full gallery below!
2015: Laverne Cox from ORANGE IS THE NEW BLACK. Photo by Kevin Thomas Garcia.
2008: Gregory Stockbridge, Sol Baird, performer, and Nick Dalton. Photo Credit: Linda Lenzi
2007: Joe Aaron Reid, Leslie Kritzer as hostess Frustratia) and Robb Sherman. Photo Credit: Linda Lenzi
2017: Fine Art. Photo Credit: Matthew Murphy
2014: Broadway Bares Cast, Photo Credit: Daniel Roberts
2007: Todd Buonopane, Nick Adams and the cast of Pan. Photo Credit: Linda Lenzi
2008: Robb Sherman, Tituss Burgess and Marty Thomas. Photo Credit: Linda Lenzi
2012: Miriam Shor. Photo Credit: Linda Lenzi
2012: Zachary Koval. Photo Credit: Linda Lenzi
2017: Fine Art. Photo Credit: Matthew Murphy
2015: 'Sits Probe' featuring Holly Butler. Photo by Jonathan Tichler.
2008: BrIan Patrick and Vincent DePaul. Photo Credit: Linda Lenzi
2014: Broadway Bares Cast, Photo Credit: Jonathan Tichler
2008: Jolynn Baca, Heather Janneck and Katrina Newman. Photo Credit: Linda Lenzi
2011: Robin De Jesus, Megan Allen and Aaron Libby.. Photo Credit: Linda Lenzi
2011: Alex Ringler, Dave August. Photo Credit: Linda Lenzi
2009: Dani Spieler. Photo Credit: Linda Lenzi
2009: Sutton Foster. Photo Credit: Linda Lenzi
2015: The 'Load In' Act. Photo by Kevin Thomas Garcia.
2009: Ryan Jackson, Holly Ann Butler, Nikka Graff Lanzarone and Michelle Pruiett. Photo Credit: Linda Lenzi
2014: Broadway Bares Cast, Photo Credit: Kevin Thomas Garcia
2009: Alex Quiroga, Peter Kriss and Sidney Erik Wright. Photo Credit: Linda Lenzi
2017: Psych. Photo Credit: Billy Bustamante
2009: Lesli Margherita and Billy Porter. Photo Credit: Linda Lenzi
2013: Broadway Bares Dancers. Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski
2012: Peter Kriss. Photo Credit: Linda Lenzi
2008: Chad McCallon. Photo Credit: Linda Lenzi
2017: Scrimmage. Photo Credit: Evan Zimmerman
2015: Nick Adams. Photo by Ryan Mueller.
2011: Nick Kenkel, Katie Webber, Christoper Michael Lacey, Marina Lazzaretto, Christina Black, Kaitlin Mesh, Marcos Santana, Allison Thomas Lee, Rickey Tripp and Lynann Escatel. Photo Credit: Linda Lenzi
2009: Travis Nesbitt and Franklyn Warfield. Photo Credit: Linda Lenzi
2009: Ashley Arcement, Eddie Rabon, Jonathan Lovitz and Michelle Pruiett. Photo Credit: Linda Lenzi
2014: Broadway Bares Cast, Photo Credit: Kevin Thomas Garcia
2013: Broadway Bares Dancers. Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski
2012: Matt Gregorio and Jim Pilat. Photo Credit: Linda Lenzi
2008: Ray Mercer, Gabriel Croom, Brandon O'Neal and Michelle Camaya. Photo Credit: Linda Lenzi
2011: Lee Rob, Chris Messina, John Paul LaPorte, Adam Fleming and Patrick McCollum. Photo Credit: Linda Lenzi
2014: Broadway Bares Cast, Photo Credit: Jenny Anderson
2009: Norm Lewis and Daniel Reichard. Photo Credit: Linda Lenzi
2017: Chem Lab. Photo Credit: Jonathan Tichler
2009: Madeline Deede, Norm Lewis and Laurie Sheppard. Photo Credit: Linda Lenzi
2013: Broadway Bares Dancers. Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski