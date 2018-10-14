Photo Flashback: Al Pacino Stars as RICHARD III in 1979

Oct. 14, 2018  

Today, we're bringing you a flashback photo of the marquee at the Cort Theatre from 1979, when Al Pacino starred in Richard III!

The revival of the Shakespeare play opened June 14, 1979, and closed its limited run on July 15.

Directed by David Wheeler, the play was produced by The Shubert Organization (Gerald Schoenfeld: Chairman; Bernard B. Jacobs: President), Victor Potamkin and Moe Septee.

It featured Scenic Design by Tony Straiges; Costume Design by Jeanne Button; Lighting Design by Thomas Skelton; Hair Design by Steve Atha; and Wig Design by Bob Kelly.

Richard III is a historical play by William Shakespeare believed to have been written around 1593. It depicts the Machiavellian rise to power and subsequent short reign of King Richard III of England.

Photo Credit: Walter McBride

Photo Flashback: Al Pacino Stars as RICHARD III in 1979
Opening Night Theatre Marquee for Al Pacino as Richard III on Broadway on June 14, 1979 at the Cort Theatre in New York City.

