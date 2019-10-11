Photo Flash: Tom Hiddleston & Company Celebrate Harold Pinter's Birthday at BETRAYAL
Stars of Betrayal raised their glasses to the late Harold Pinter last night, October 10, in celebration of what would have been the playwright's 89th birthday. Pinter, who wrote such beloved plays as The Homecoming, The Birthday Party, and many more, passed away in 2008.
Below, check out photos from the celebration with stars Tom Hiddleston, Charlie Cox, Zawe Ashton and more!
Jamie Lloyd's smash-hit production of Harold Pinter's Betrayal is currently running at the Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre.With poetic precision, rich humor, and an extraordinary emotional force, Betrayal charts a compelling seven-year romance, thrillingly captured in reverse chronological order.
Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas/BetrayalOnBroadway
Tom Hiddleston, Zawe Ashton and Charlie Cox
Tom Hiddleston and Zawe Ashton
Zawe Ashton, Tom Hiddleston and Charlie Cox
Director Jamie Lloyd, Charlie Cox, Zawe Ashton and Tom Hiddleston
Director Jamie Lloyd, Charlie Cox, Zawe Ashton, Tom Hiddleston, Eddie Arnold and Associate Director Jonathan Glew
