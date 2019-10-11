Photo Flash: Tom Hiddleston & Company Celebrate Harold Pinter's Birthday at BETRAYAL

Click Here for More Articles on Betrayal 2019

Stars of Betrayal raised their glasses to the late Harold Pinter last night, October 10, in celebration of what would have been the playwright's 89th birthday. Pinter, who wrote such beloved plays as The Homecoming, The Birthday Party, and many more, passed away in 2008.

Below, check out photos from the celebration with stars Tom Hiddleston, Charlie Cox, Zawe Ashton and more!

Jamie Lloyd's smash-hit production of Harold Pinter's Betrayal is currently running at the Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre.With poetic precision, rich humor, and an extraordinary emotional force, Betrayal charts a compelling seven-year romance, thrillingly captured in reverse chronological order.





