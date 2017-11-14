Photo Flash: They Are the Future! Stars of the Stage Who Have Made Forbes 30 UNDER 30

Nov. 14, 2017  

Forbes has revealed its annual 30 UNDER 30 Hollywood & Entertainment list, spotlighting the next generation of talent. Appearing among the list of esteemed actors, writers, musicians and more is Tony Award winner Ben Platt, currently starring in Broadway's Dear Evan Hansen.

The 24-year-old received the 2017 Tony Award for Best Actor in a Musical for his portrayal of Evan Hansen. He also received the Drama League's Distinguished Performance Award, of which he is the youngest ever recipient. The talented star recently signed with Atlantic Records for his forthcoming debut album.

Ben is the latest in a long line of teens and twentysomethings to enjoy the honor. In recent years, some of the brightest young stars of the stage have made the list. Whether they're stage regulars, Hollywood visitors, or simply Broadway-adjacent, these youthful heavy hitters have shown amazing promise in the form of tremendous talent and career savvy.

Check out some of Broadway's best who have made the list below!

Photo Flash: They Are the Future! Stars of the Stage Who Have Made Forbes 30 UNDER 30
Ben Platt

Photo Flash: They Are the Future! Stars of the Stage Who Have Made Forbes 30 UNDER 30
Denee Benton

Photo Flash: They Are the Future! Stars of the Stage Who Have Made Forbes 30 UNDER 30
Rachel Bloom

Photo Flash: They Are the Future! Stars of the Stage Who Have Made Forbes 30 UNDER 30
Emilia Clarke

Photo Flash: They Are the Future! Stars of the Stage Who Have Made Forbes 30 UNDER 30
Corey Hawkins

Photo Flash: They Are the Future! Stars of the Stage Who Have Made Forbes 30 UNDER 30
Zosia Mamet

Photo Flash: They Are the Future! Stars of the Stage Who Have Made Forbes 30 UNDER 30

Okieriete Onaodowan

Photo Flash: They Are the Future! Stars of the Stage Who Have Made Forbes 30 UNDER 30

Tavi Gevinson

Photo Flash: They Are the Future! Stars of the Stage Who Have Made Forbes 30 UNDER 30

Saoirse Ronan

Photo Flash: They Are the Future! Stars of the Stage Who Have Made Forbes 30 UNDER 30

Todrick Hall

Photo Flash: They Are the Future! Stars of the Stage Who Have Made Forbes 30 UNDER 30

Emma Stone

Photo Flash: They Are the Future! Stars of the Stage Who Have Made Forbes 30 UNDER 30

Anthony Ramos


