Photo Flash: The Ladies of WICKED Are Royal-Wedding-Ready, and More Saturday Intermission Pics!

Today is Saturday, and that means it's time for what has become one of the theatre community's most beloved traditions- BroadwayWorld's "Saturday Intermission Pics" roundup! This week, the ladies of Wicked prepare for the Royal Wedding. Check out this week's Saturday Intermission Pics below!

James and the Giant Peach (High School): @observethesurroundings Amazing cast of Columbias production of James and the Giant Peach! This has been an amazing experience and has made me realize how badly I want to pursue drama after highschool. We've got one more show left guys! 7 o'clock at Columbia Highschool if anyone wants to come see it! #Drama #jamesandthegiantpeach #sip

Wicked (Broadway): @ktladner #Wicked pinkies up and our best fascinators on in honor of #RoyalWedding @buckinghampalaceshop #SIP #wickedbroadway #broadway #buckinghampalace @hannahbshank @lindsaynorthen @courtneyiventosch @sterlingmasters @teneise_ellis @kelladactyl @redsplatnyc

Avenue Q (Off-Broadway): @mikeylish Moustache-in. . . . @jjjacobes @avenueqmusical @playbill @officialbroadwayworld #SIP #saturdayintermissionpic #moustache #matinee #avenueq #puppet #broadway #offbroadway #musical #comedy

Mary Poppins (Regional): @perchancetodream Mrs corry and her babies! Costumes: Sandy Forbes Hair: @cat_vonb Makeup: @alliempoo . . . . . #yyc #yycarts #marypoppinssbt #marypoppins #mrscorry #sip #saturdayintermissionpic #thehigherthehairtheclosertogod

Chicago (Tour): @kate.wesler Onesie, Twosie, Threesie #cellblocktour #Roxie #Liz #KITTYkate #sip #chicagomusical #lookingforaprince

Anastasia (Broadway): @maxizpad Meet the royal mess. #royalwedding #SIP #intermission #saturday #royalmisfit #royalmess #anastasia #anastasiamusical #broadhurst #broadway

The Taming of the Shrew (Regional): @americanshakespearecenter A special #SIP, as #KateAndPetruchio and the #Cast of #TheTamingOfTheShrew get a rare #PhotoOp with the #RoyalCouple, #PrinceHarry and #MeghanMarkle. From one set of #Newlyweds to another: #Congratulations! #RoyalWedding #InstaWedding #Wedding #Love #Royals #Nuptials #BrideAndGroom #Shakespeare #LiveTheatre #ascTaming #WickedFollyTour #ASConTOUR #BlackfriarsPlayhouse #IntermissionPic @officialbroadwayworld

