Photo Flash: The First National Tour of FUN HOME Takes Its Final Bow

After 32 markets, over half a million audience members, and 14 months on the road, the national touring company of FUN HOME took its final bow at the Straz Center for the Performing Arts in Tampa, FL on December 3, 2017. Writer Lisa Kron and director Sam Gold joined the company on stage for an emotional curtain call.

Produced by Fox Theatricals (Kristin Caskey, Mike Isaacson) and Barbara Whitman, the final company was Robert Petkoff as Bruce, Susan Moniz as Helen, Kate Shindle as Alison, Abby Corrigan as Medium Alison, Carly Gold as Small Alison, Victoria Janicki as Joan, Robert Hager as Roy, Henry Boshart as John, Luké Barbato Smith as Christian, Anthony Fortino, Noelle Hogan, Caroline Murrah, Amanda Naughton and Michael Winther. At certain performances, Jadyn Schwartz played the role of Small Alison.

Based on Alison Bechdel's best-selling graphic memoir, FUN HOME introduces us to Alison at three different ages as she explores and unravels the many mysteries of her childhood that connect with her in surprising new ways. A finalist for the Pulitzer Prize, FUN HOME is a refreshingly honest, wholly original musical about seeing your parents through grown-up eyes.

FUN HOME features music by Jeanine Tesori, book and lyrics by Lisa Kron and direction by Sam Gold, whose work on this production earned them Tony Awards for Best Score, Best Book and Best Direction. With this win, Lisa Kron and Jeanine Tesori also made history by becoming the first female writing team to be awarded the Best Score Tony Award.

FUN HOME was also nominated for 2015 Tony Awards for Best Scenic Design of Musical (David Zinn), Best Lighting Design of a Musical (Ben Stanton) and Best Orchestrations (John Clancy). The creative team also includes Danny Mefford (Choreography), Kai Harada (Sound Design), David Zinn (Costume Design) and Chris Fenwick (Music Direction).

Tony Award-winning director Sam Gold, who staged both the Off Broadway and Broadway productions of FUN HOME, restaged the national tour. The Broadway production of FUN HOME opened on Broadway at Circle in the Square Theatre on April 19, 2015 and ran through September 10, 2016.

The Grammy nominated Original Broadway Cast Recording of Fun Home is now available on PS Classics, www.psclassics.com.

Photos: Prichard Photography

