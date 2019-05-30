Photo Flash: The Ensemblist Celebrates Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage Month

To celebrate Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage Month, The Ensemblist is spotlighting ensemble members from current hit shows including Mean Girls, Beetlejuice, and The Prom with this special photo series!

Mean Girls cast member Riza Takahashi, who directed and produced the photo shoot, stated: "Every actor on Broadway comes from a different background. Just as every play and musical tells a story, every actor from every background has a story of their own. The more varied the backgrounds, the more different and exciting the stories of these actors can be. As one of the many groups on Broadway, we are happy to celebrate Asians on Broadway and their culture in. As part of AAPI Heritage Month, this photo shoot captured some of Broadway's finest in a modern take on traditional dress that tells two stories - one story about where they are from and what their culture is, and one about how we have all come together to make something beautiful on Broadway."



Riza Takahashi (Mean Girls)



Marc delaCruz (Hamilton)



Kelvin Moon Loh (Beetlejuice)



Joomin Hwang (The Prom)



Jolina Javier (The Phantom of the Opera)



Creative Direction/Producer: Riza Takahashi; Co-Producer: The Ensemblist; Photographer: Nikhil Saboo; Hair: Craig Miller; MUA: Makayla Benedict; Stage Manager: Saori Yokoo