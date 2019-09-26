Photo Flash: Tami: International Recording Artist Makes Her NYC Debut
From the moment singing sensation Tami sang her first note at the Bowery Electric Tuesday night, it was apparent she came to win. Along with her band of all-star musicians, Tami took the audience standing shoulder to shoulder on a wild journey through country, blues, soul, and even disco featured on her album "Velvet & Steel."
Upon its release, Tami became the #1 Breakout artist of the week on Billboard and her single, "The Sugar Shack," peaked at #11 on Billboard's Dance Chart.
In Thailand, Tami and her voice became highly regarded. She often performed three shows a night, seven days a week. For her New York debut, she offered up a little velvet and a little steel, and it made for a memorable New York debut.
Tami
Tami, Joe Orlando, Tami, Gus Fafalios, Anna Kenzie, Phil Kenzie
Alex Alexander, Joe Orlando, Tami , Gus Fafalios, Anna Kenzie. Phil Kenzie, Tom Mandel
Tami
Tami
