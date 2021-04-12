Photos: TRAPPED by Tatiana Desardouin Premieres at the Guggenheim

Trapped by Tatiana Desardouin, performed by Passion Fruit Dance Company premiered as part of Works & Process at the Guggenheim on April 11. Dedicated to women, Trapped serves as an invitation to unfold, release, and remove mental blocks. The work is a testimony from women of different backgrounds and stories who are willing to reveal their pain and paths to joy. By offering up personal experiences, their hope is to inspire other women.

Check out photos below!

Dancers include Desardouin with LaTasha Barnes, Mai Lê Hô(N, Nubian Nene, Lauriane Ogay, and Gyeun Jeong Aka Soo. Music production by Saadiq Bolden aka Saadiq The Last Musician and videographer and music editing by Loreto "Still1" Jamlig.

Passion Fruit Dance Company is a New York-based street/club dance theater and educational company. Founded, directed, and choreographed by Tatiana Desardouin, with core members Mai Lê Hô and Lauriane Ogay, the company promotes the authenticity of street and clubbing dance styles, and celebrates Black culture and its contribution to society while also highlighting and exploring different social issues in their Desardouin pieces. Passion Fruit Dance Company uses the prism of hip-hop and house cultures, and socially-engaged art projects to provide tools for communities and generations in their healing process or for those in search of a release outlet and confidence-building environment.



